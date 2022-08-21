Teenage pedestrian dies following road traffic collision in Co Limerick

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Photograph: Stock image

A pedestrian in his late teens has died following a road crash in Co Limerick in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the incident, involving a car and the pedestrian, on a local road at Dromsally near Cappamore shortly before 4am.

The pedestrian was treated at the scene and taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead.

Garda forensic collision investigators have been requested to examine the scene and the local Coroner has been notified. The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them.

Anyone with information can contact Bruff Garda station on 061 382940 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.