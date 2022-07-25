Two year-old child dies in paddling pool accident in Co Laois

Hannah Kealy died surrounded by family members two days after the accident. Photograph: RIP.ie

A two-year-old girl has died following a tragic accident involving a paddling pool in Co Laois.

Hannah Kealy, from Cremorgan, Timahoe, Co Laois was playing in the pool when the accident occurred close to her home on Friday evening.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and Hannah was taken by ambulance to Temple Street Children’s University Hospital in Dublin where she died on Sunday surrounded by her parents Marie and Denis and sister Ella.

Hannah is also survived by her grandparents Margaret and John Cahill and Margaret and Tom Kealy along with aunts, uncles and cousins.

Her funeral details are yet to be announced.

As a mark of respect to the grieving family, GAA activity in the Timahoe and St Joseph’s clubs were cancelled over the weekend.

In a statement, Cloneen Hurling club said: “Our heartfelt condolences to Marie, Denis and the Cahill and Kealy Families on the very sad passing of Hannah, our hearts are broken for you all and you are in our thoughts at this very sad time. Rest in peace beautiful Hannah”.