Bus Éireann cancels a number of services due to operational reasons

Bus Éireann passengers on routes across the south east were primarily affected - particularly Cork, Waterford and Wexford - as well as some routes to Dublin Airport. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times

Bus Éireann has cancelled a number of its services on Sunday and curtailed others which it said were due to ‘operational reasons’.

Passengers on routes across the south east were primarily affected - particularly Cork, Waterford and Wexford - as well as some routes to Dublin Airport.

There is also some disruption due to the GAA All-Ireland final at Croke Park.

Some affected routes include the 4pm Waterford to Cork, the 7.40pm from Cork to Waterford, the 9.30am New Ross to Dublin Airport, the 2pm Dublin Airport to New Ross, the Tralee/Cork route at 10.50 and 2.30pm Cork/Tralee which are all cancelled.

Customers are being advised check the company’s Twitter account for updates.

We regret to inform our customers that due to operational issues the following services are cancelled:



Route S2



11.05 Route S2 from Strandhill to Rosses Point

12.05 Route S2 from Rosses Point to Strandhill

13:05 Route S2 from Strandhill to Knappagh Rd — Bus Éireann (@Buseireann) July 24, 2022

Meanwhile, motorists on the M50 were experiencing significant delays between the Bray exit and Junction 13 due to the Bray Air Display, which takes place on the seafront.

High-speed, powerful jets and vintage aircraft will take part in an aircraft display which this year will celebrate 100 years of the Irish Air Corps and will be marked by a unique formation flight of Aer Lingus and the Irish Air Corps.