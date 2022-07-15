Number of non-Ukrainians seeking refuge in Ireland almost doubles — UNHCR

New arrivals into the country in recent days who were seeking refuge from the war or seeking asylum were required to stay at Dublin Airport. Photograph: Chris Maddaloni/The Irish Times

The number of people from countries other than Ukraine seeking international protection is almost double what it was in pre-pandemic times, the Irish lead of the UN refugee agency has said.

On Wednesday, the Department of Children announced it had to pause the intake of new arrivals into existing State accommodation because it had run out of beds and space at Citywest.

As a result, new arrivals into the country in recent days who were seeking refuge from the war or seeking asylum were required to stay at Dublin Airport.

The Government said the situation had arisen due to a “significant surge” in arrivals in recent weeks has resulted in a “severe shortage” of available accommodation.

Taoiseach Michael Martin said 70 per cent of those in Citywest are international protection applicants.

—Enda O’Neill, head of office at the UNHCR Ireland, said the State has been receiving about 380 to 400 international protection applications a week since May.

This is in addition to the Ukrainian refugees that are arriving into the country, which stands at almost 41,000 since February.

“We have to be cognisant of the fact that we’re just on the back of two very difficult years during Covid when travelling was very difficult so if you go back to 2019 and compare it to that period, it’s a little under double the figures for that period,” he said on RTE Radio’s Morning Ireland.

“For Ireland it is a significant increase ... But it wouldn’t be in any way outside of the norms of what we have received in years gone by or in other European countries.”

Mr O’Neill denied that the UK’s proposed Rwanda policy — which seeks to deport refugees to Rwanda for processing — is a factor in the recent surge in applications.

“We have to note that no transfers have taken place. I haven’t seen any strong evidence to suggest it’s a major factor.”

Mr O’Neill also denied that Ireland is full, or has reached its limit in terms of the number of refugees it can assist.

“It can be very challenging to put in place the appropriate arrangements to ensure that they’re provided with shelter and their basic needs are met. However, we have to have a bit of perspective I think,” he said.

“We can compare ourselves to a country like Czech Republic which is smaller than the island of Ireland and has a population of about 10.5 million. More than 350,000 refugees went in there in a short period of time immediately following the invasion.”

The Taoiseach and relevant ministers met on Thursday to discuss the shortage of accommodation after the Citywest facility in west Dublin reached full capacity.

On Thursday, more than 160 people were transferred out of the old terminal building to other accommodation.

A spokesman for the Department of Children said priority was given to some refugees, including two elderly people, pregnant women and mothers with young children.

Gormanstown tented accommodation in Co Meath will also open on Monday to house refugees arriving from Ukraine, in a bid to ease pressure on the system.