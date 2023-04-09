Easter Sunday commemoration marks 107 years since 1916 Rising

A commemoration to mark the 107th anniversary of the 1916 Rising has taken place with military precision outside the GPO in Dublin’s O’Connell Street.

The ceremony, which was attended by President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Tánaiste Micheál Martin and other members of the Government, commemorates the take over of the GPO by rebel forces, a key factor in igniting the War of Independence.

As protocol dictates, the Taoiseach arrived exactly three minutes before the President and took the salute from the Defence Forces in front of the GPO, before President Higgins inspected a guard of honour.

The voice of a lone protester in the crowd who appeared to be shouting “resist, resist, we have rights” was drowned out by head chaplain of the Defence Forces Fr Paschal Hanrahan who led the Prayer of Remembrance. Gardaí said a man was subsequently arrested for public order offences. He has been charged and will appear in court at a later date.

Army Captain Austin Doyle reads a copy of the 1916 Proclamation at a commemoration in Dublin marking the 107th anniversary of the 1916 Rising. Photograph: Tom Honan

At noon the national flag was lowered above the pediment of the GPO where the statue representing Hibernia, the embodiment of Ireland, clutched what looked like a newly gilded spear and harp. Hibernia’s companions, Mercury and Fidelity, also bore gilt, which glinted in the sunshine as crowds turned their attention upwards.

Army Captain Austin Doyle then read a copy of the 1916 Proclamation, first read on the steps of the GPO by Patrick Pearse during the Rising. President Higgins then placed a wreath in front of the portico, which was followed by a minute’s silence for all those who died in the Rising.

The wreath laying was followed by the sounding of the Last Post, and as the flag was raised to full mast the national anthem was played.

The ceremony on the ground was followed by an Air Corp fly past. A cadet guard of honour military band and associated military units then marched off, concluding the formalities.

Among the guests at the commemoration was Una Ó Callanáin, the granddaughter of Commandant Michael Mallin who was second-in-command of the Irish Citizen Army during the Easter of 1916 and was executed on May 8th that year. Accompanying Ms Ó Callanáin was Commandant Mallin’s great-great-granddaughter Étaín Nash. Both women said this year’s commemoration was well up to the standard of previous years.

Also among the guests was Rita Tapley whose aunts, Síle and Molly O’Hanlon from Dolphin’s Barn, had fought as part of the Rising in Marrowbone Lane. Ms Tapley said the commemoration “was done very well”.