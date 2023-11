‘I’m an assault survivor and don’t want as much sex as my partner’

Dear Roe,

My partner has brought up their concerns over not having enough sex throughout the week. As a victim of sexual assault, I have told them that it can be difficult for me. How can I take on their concerns regarding sex, while also being sensitive to my own trauma?

I’m going to admit, my back is up immediately. Something that I’ve been watching with absolute dismay is how the rhetoric around sex positivity is being absorbed, weaponised and spat back out by some people as plain old sexual entitlement, disguised in progressive language. Sex positivity is a philosophy that respects everyone’s sexuality and doesn’t judge others for their sexual orientations, desires or actions as long as it’s safe and consensual. Sex positivity has been incredibly important in undoing the shame that has surrounded sex for so long, and the ways in which people have been encouraged to judge and shame themselves and other people, as a means of control and oppression.

Conversations around sex positivity can include giving people permission to prioritise sex and sexual pleasure, whether that’s encouraging individuals to enjoy masturbation without shame, and telling busy couples that they are allowed carve out time for sex and schedule opportunities to have sex in the same way we schedule watching our favourite television shows or having dates — not so that people feel obligated to have sex “on schedule” if they don’t want to, but that they have saved time to connect in whatever way feels good for them at the time. I have, in the past, included suggestions like that in my advice to people, believing that it was obvious that telling people that sex is an important, joyous, pleasurable part of life that they are allowed to value absolutely does not mean that the desire for sex means you automatically have a right to partnered sex, or that the sexual desire of one person ever overrides the boundaries of another person. I increasingly fear that this was naïve, or maybe it has been clear, but some people will just find any way to justify entitlement.

Perhaps your partner is indeed being respectful and gentle and approaching the topic with care and compassion, which is wonderful

When people have sex, they have the right for that sex to be consensual and hopefully pleasurable – but partnered sex itself is not a right, or an entitlement. No one has a right to have sex with anyone else. That is the attitude that has created and perpetuated rape culture, including the support of institutionally supported sexual violence such as marital rape which was only made illegal in Ireland in 1991; and male entitlement to sex, which is being encouraged in a new generation of men by incel communities and misogynistic public figures such as Andrew Tate.

Anyone who wants to have a sexual partner — ever, and particularly if they are entering into a long-term monogamous relationship — should be prepared for and accepting of the almost inevitable likelihood that there will be both individual instances and long-term periods where sex is not the priority, there’s a libido mismatch with their partner, external circumstances get in the way, illness or other embodied reasons affect libido and sexual activity, or there are, as in your case, emotional and trauma-based reasons that a partner may not want to have sex. If the idea of that makes you in any way angry, you shouldn’t be having sex with anyone, because you are prioritising your desire for sex over another person’s right not to have sex.

That doesn’t mean that sex isn’t important, that a lack of or decrease in sex can’t be difficult and that partners can’t speak about it, address it or seek support and guidance from counsellors or sex therapists if they want to. Those are great options for people who are seeking out those services from a place of equality, intimacy, empathy, open-mindedness, care and a desire for connection, not entitlement.

You don’t give a lot of details in your letter, and perhaps your partner is indeed being respectful and gentle and approaching the topic with care and compassion, which is wonderful — having a partner who can speak about sex, connection and trauma in ways that are honest and careful and generous is important. But when I read that they’re bringing up “not having enough sex throughout the week” — which sounds like you have a regular sex life and yet they’re complaining about not having sex multiple times over a seven-day period — I frankly start snarling a bit. My concern for you is that while you are still recovering from and healing from the trauma of sexual violence, you’re in a relationship that is teaching you daily that your boundaries around sex are not as important as someone else’s desire for sex — which is not true. I fear absorbing that attitude and pressure will damage you emotionally, mentally and psychically and prevent you from healing and feeling safe, empowered, respected and cared for — which you deeply deserve.

Without knowing more, I would highly recommend that you find yourself a good, trauma-informed therapist who can help you work through your experience and also give you tools with which you can recognise your feelings and boundaries, and feel confident communicating them. I think an important thing for you to explore is what good sex, sexual touch, physical affection and intimacy within a relationship mean for you — just you. This isn’t about your partner’s desires, but reconnecting with your desires, body and boundaries, and prioritising yourself, and may involve taking a break from sex with your partner so that you can truly recalibrate. Then, if your partner is genuinely being supportive, you could both see an accredited sex therapist who could help you find ways to feel connected and move through sex in a way that feels safe and good for both of you, taking your experience and needs into account. There’s a list of COSRT-accredited sex therapists at sextherapists.ie.

I sincerely hope that your partner is a good person who has simply tried to open up an illuminating conversation and that they’ll be supportive of your efforts and join you on this journey to reconnecting with your desires and boundaries and creating a shared sex life that feels mutually respectful, fulfilling, empowering, intimate and connected. But if you are feeling any pressure or a lack of empathy from them, please remember a few things. One, no one is entitled to sex with you, ever. Two, your boundaries and desires matter, and you need to protect them. Three, you have suffered and survived a trauma, and it is natural and right that you might need particular care, patience, compassion and understanding when it comes to relationships and sex. If someone is not able to give you that, you should leave them, because doing so will be a vital step on a lifelong journey of believing that your boundaries matter, and need to be protected.

I wish you all the best. Take care of yourself.