Covid Q&A: Are infection rates rising in Ireland, do I need another vaccine and what if I have symptoms?

There were more than 1,000 Covid cases reported in a one week period earlier in the summer, but the rate of infection being reported has more than halved since. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

As Ireland prepares to move into the winter period, respiratory illnesses will once again begin to circulate more widely. The State experienced a now stabilised wave of Covid-19 during the summer but the disease remains around and its prevalence is likely to increase once again in the coming months.

Are high levels of Covid infection being detected?

Covid is being detected but not at as high a level as that seen back in June and July. The latest figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) show there were 457 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the week ending September 14th. A total of 179 people with the disease required hospital treatment that week and there was one death with Covid-19.

There were no admissions to intensive care units due to Covid-19, but there would be some individuals in them who have tested positive having been admitted for critical care for other reasons.

By comparison there were more than 1,000 Covid cases reported in a one week period earlier in the summer.

READ MORE

Cases are likely to rise again as the weeks go by, with respiratory illnesses tending to spread more rapidly during the winter period due to colder, drier air providing perfect conditions for them to spread and groups of people gathering indoors more regularly to avoid the inclement weather.

Autumn and winter doses of Covid-19 vaccines will be available soon, according to the HSE. Photograph: PA Wire

Do I need a booster vaccine in advance of a potential winter wave?

According to the HSE, autumn and winter doses will be available soon. They will be offered to people aged 60 or older; those aged 18 to 59 living in a long-term care facilities; those aged six months to 59 years with weakened immune systems or a condition putting them at high risk of serious illness for the virus; healthcare workers; and those who are pregnant.

[ Austrian woman given prison sentence for killing neighbour by infecting him with CovidOpens in new window ]

People aged between 18 and 59 year who do not fall into one of these groups can still request a vaccine, and are advised to speak to their GP or a pharmacist about their reasons for wanting a booster.

Do I still have to get tested if I have Covid symptoms?

There are no longer testing centres available to those who believe they are displaying symptoms of Covid-19. However, many pharmacies and stores still sell antigen tests enabling individuals to test themselves at home if they would like to know whether or not they have the disease. According to the HSE, people do not need to have a Covid-19 test unless a GP or healthcare worker advises you to have one.

People who have Covid-19 are advised to stay at home for five days and avoid contact with others, especially those regarded as being at higher risk from catching the disease. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

What should I do if I test positive for Covid-19?

Though the perception has shifted significantly since the height of the pandemic, it is important to remember that Covid-19 is infectious. As a result people who have the disease should stay at home for five days and avoid contact with others, especially those regarded as being at higher risk from catching it.

People with symptoms of Covid-19, or who feel unwell but have not tested for infection, should stay at home until 48 hours after the symptoms are mostly or fully gone. They should also avoid contact with other people, particularly those at higher risk.