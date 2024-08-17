Electric Picnic: ‘High-strength’ MDMA pills causing medical emergencies, warns HSE

Electric Picnic: High-strength MDMA is circulating at the festival, the HSE warns. Photograph: Alan Betson

The HSE has warned that “high strength” MDMA pills are causing medical emergencies, including fits, at the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally, Co Laois, this weekend.

In a post on X, the HSE urges attendees to be mindful of the wellbeing of others.

The pills “are causing medical emergencies, including fits. It’s safer not to use drugs at all but if you do #StartlowGoslow mind yourself and care for others. #ReduceTheHarms.”

MDMA, which is a synthetic psychoactive drug that can come in powder or crystal form, is the active ingredient in ecstasy pills. Although pills can look the same, the contents and purity can vary. Powders and crystals carry the same risks.

The HSE stresses that MDMA purity is increasing in Europe.

“This can mean increased risks. High doses of MDMA can lead to hospitalisations or death. In some cases, MDMA has been found to contain three times the adult dose, which significantly increases the risks.

“MDMA crystal can also be mixed with other riskier and longer lasting drugs, such as pentylone and other ‘cathinone type’ substances recently detected in Europe. These substances can lead to re-dosing and effects on your mental health such as paranoia, anxiety, overstimulation and insomnia.”

The HSE is providing drug-harm-reduction services at Electric Picnic. Festivalgoers can seek information around the issue of drug use and surrender drugs for on-site checking.

Two Drugs.ie tents are open from 11am to 9pm daily. A further two surrender bins are located at on-site medical spaces where people can deposit drugs for analysis.

HSE emerging trends project manager Nicki Killeen says that MDMA doses now range between 140mg and 240mg.

“In general, MDMA over 125mg is considered higher risk of causing an MDMA emergency. This means that taking one pill or small volumes of powder could be extremely risky.

“Another concerning trend is that powders are being added to drinks, which we expect to become more common. Ketamine use has greatly increased and many people are not aware of its short- and long-term effects.”