‘We all want to enjoy time in the sun, but it’s important to be careful,’ says mother of woman (33) who died of melanoma

When she was 31 years of age, Sharon Rice O’Beirne told her mother about a mole that had appeared on her leg several months earlier. Having ignored it initially as she wasn’t overly concerned, she decided that the time had come to get it checked out. Her mother, Bernie, immediately agreed and went with her to see a dermatologist.

Neither woman had any idea that less than two years later, the Kildare woman would be dead.

Still reeling from the loss of her daughter, Bernie, who has four other children, is determined to ensure that no other family goes through the same grief and, having established the Melanoma Trust in Sharon’s name more than a decade ago is still urging people to be aware of the signs of skin cancer.

When Sharon first showed her the mole on her left leg in 2006, “neither of us thought that it would be something so serious”, says Bernie. “Now that I know what melanoma looks like, it must have been obvious to the doctor, but at the time we didn’t know and it never even crossed our minds.

“Melanoma was always something associated with older people ... We did a bit of reading up about it and thought that it would probably be okay, but then results came back to say that it was grade-four malignant and had also attacked her lymph nodes.”

Sharon, who was the eldest daughter, underwent surgery to remove the mole and the nodes, and “everyone thought she was in recovery”. But a subsequent appointment showed that the cancer had come back and was “attacking her organs”.

“The cancer had perforated her liver, so she underwent keyhole surgery,” says Bernie. “We thought she would be able to move on from this, but in February 2008, just a week later, she passed away.

“We were all devastated. She had only been married for less than eight months – a midsummer bride. We never thought this would happen. Sharon was a really lovely person, very outgoing and intelligent and with a great personality. She was a busy girl and had been living and working in Germany for a while before coming home and working with Microsoft, so she probably didn’t think about it [the mole] initially.

“She said to me that when she got better she wanted to raise awareness to help other people to recognise the signs of melanoma. But sadly, she is not here, so I am doing that for her – something has to be done as there is not enough knowledge.

“I would encourage people to get as much advice on the subject as possible. Check out the various websites of the Irish Skin Foundation, Irish Cancer Society and the NCCP [National Cancer Control Programme] and follow their guidelines. They are very simple and easy to do.

“At this time of year, we all want to enjoy time in the sun, but it’s important to be careful. Our family knows this, and we all go for regular dermatology check-ups and are careful in the sun – even the kids know to put on cream and hats before going outside; it’s just second nature to them. If we want to reduce cases of skin cancer, we need to educate young people so they are prepared for life.”

The Irish Skin Foundation, the National Cancer Registry Ireland and the NCCP echo this advice and have come together to launch an awareness campaign to encourage people to protect themselves from the harmful rays of the sun, whether at home or abroad.

Every year more than 11,000 people are diagnosed with skin cancer in Ireland, with new cases of melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer, accounting for more than 1,200 – a figure that is rising rapidly.

Wearing sunscreen, a protective hat and sunglasses, and staying in shade when the sun is at its hottest, are just some of the guidelines offered by health officials – this is particularly important when it comes to children.

Dr Breeda Neville, specialist in public health medicine with the NCCP, says that being badly sunburned more than three times before the age of 20 more than doubles the risk of developing melanoma skin cancer as an adult.

“Many people living in Ireland have fair skin, which burns easily and tans poorly, so you are at high risk of UV damage and skin cancer,” she says. “Overexposure to UV radiation during childhood is particularly harmful, so protecting skin during childhood is extremely important.”

Staying out of the sun where possible and using appropriate protection is key, says Prof Deirdre Murray of the National Cancer Registry of Ireland, as this reduces your chance of getting skin cancer.

“This is particularly important for children and young people whose skin is more vulnerable to damage from UV, and this damage is cumulative, adding up over a lifetime.”

irishskin.ie