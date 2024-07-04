‘Majority’ of €19m funding for scoliosis surgeries used ‘more broadly’ across Children’s Health Ireland

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly: 'I am currently working closely with the team in CHI to ensure that whatever resources are required are ring-fenced.' Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

The “majority” of €19 million in funding provided for spinal surgeries was used “far more broadly” across Children’s Health Ireland (CHI), Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said.

Mr Donnelly was told in 2022 by CHI it would ensure that no child would have to wait more than four months for spinal surgeries by the end of that year. Mr Donnelly then allocated €19 million specifically to reduce waiting times and improve spinal and orthopaedic services.

However, Mr Donnelly this week told the Seanad that these funds were not used in the manner in which he had intended and waiting lists for children’s spinal surgeries remained “unacceptably long, placing a huge burden on the children and young people themselves, as well as their families”.

There were 251 children on a waiting list for spinal surgery as of last April, according to a report from CHI.

Mr Donnelly outlined some of the measures introduced as a result of the funding, including the recruitment of 200 additional healthcare staff, such as nurses, consultant doctors, anaesthesiologists and radiographers. It also funded a fifth operating theatre at Temple Street which opened last year, a second MRI facility and hospital beds in Crumlin, and increased activity at Cappagh.

However, the Minister said the funding did not realise the goal of no child having to wait more than four months for a spinal surgery.

“Based on engagements I had with advocacy groups, I asked the HSE internal audit function to review the allocation of the €19 million committed to spinal and orthopaedic services to ensure the maximum benefit is being derived from this investment,” he said.

“I am awaiting the final report of this review. However, it is clear to me from initial discussions that the majority of that funding, intended for spinal services, was allocated far more broadly across Children’s Health Ireland.”

He added: “I am currently working closely with the team in CHI to ensure that whatever resources are required are ring-fenced to support the great[sic] amount of spinal surgery possible”.

Last month, Mr Donnelly wrote to the board of CHI expressing his concern over the handling of spinal surgeries.

“Our failure to deliver significant reductions to the waiting times for spinal surgery is undermining public confidence in CHI,” he said. “Given the substantial investment in increasing the diagnostic, bed and workforce capacity, it is unacceptable that the necessary resources are not available for these children.”