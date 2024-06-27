Number of recorded Covid-19 cases increases by 60% in a week

There were 1,042 confirmed Covid-19 cases up in the week to midnight last Saturday, up from 650 in the previous seven days. Photograph: iStock

There was a 60 per cent spike in the number of recorded Covid-19 cases in Ireland last week as confirmed infections reached their highest level since the first week of the year.

There were 1,042 confirmed cases up to midnight last Saturday, up from 650 in the previous seven days, according to an update from the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

This led to a sharp in hospital admissions of people with Covid-19, which increased from 312 to 486 (up 56 per cent). There were three Covid-19 related deaths during the week in question.

The disease seems to be especially prevalent in the older age groups with the over-65s accounting for more than half of confirmed cases – 583 in total. Cork was particularly badly affected with 300 cases recorded in the county.

The volume of Covid-19 cases has caused visiting restrictions to be imposed at the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar. Visiting on critical and compassionate grounds will continue to be permitted and maternity services and paediatrics are unaffected. People attending the hospital are being asked to wear face masks.