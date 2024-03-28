‘Dad’s death should not be in vain’: Daughter of man found dead on floor of UHL emergency department calls for change

Martin Abbott was found dead on the floor of an overcrowded emergency department at University Hospital Limerick. Photograph: rip.ie

The daughter of a man found dead on the floor of an overcrowded emergency department at University Hospital Limerick (UHL) pleaded for improvements in how the hospital operates, so that no other family loses a loved one in similar circumstances.

Martin Abbott (66) from Deilginis, Shannon, Co Clare is one of a growing number of patients who have died in tragic circumstances at UHL amid a background of persistent overcrowding.

Mr Abbott’s inquest on Wednesday heard how he had fallen from a trolley that he had been lying on for three days and was found face down in a cubicle in the emergency department.

Mr Abbott could not be ventilated by a doctor as rigor mortis had already set in. He may have been dead on the floor by his trolley for up to an hour, the inquest heard.

Limerick Coroner John McNamara recorded a verdict of death by medical misadventure.

Mr McNamara warned that UHL “is in the news for all the wrong reasons” in respect of overcrowding.

A number of recent UHL patient deaths have or are being reviewed internally, and in one case, retired Chief Justice, Frank Clarke, is conducting an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of Aoife Johnston (16), who spent 12 hours on a trolley at the hospital with sepsis before she died.

Mr Abbott’s daughter, Ann Marie Abbott, told her father’s inquest that she wanted the circumstances of his death to act as an urgent catalyst for change in the health system.

Mr Abbott’s sudden death prompted a full systems analysis review at UHL, and an external report into Mr Abbott’s death delivered 26 recommendations in respect of overcrowding, of which all but two had been fulfilled.

Ann Marie Abbott told the inquest: “I just do not know how many more people have to die before the system changes.”

“Dad’s death should not be in vain, but serve as a catalyst for meaningful change and improvements in healthcare practices and management to ensure the well-being safety of all patients,” she said.

Mr Abbott was admitted to UHL’s Emergency Department on December 14th, 2019, and died three days later on December 17th.

Mr Abbott

presented at the hospital with pain, fever and diarrhoea, and he had previously received a kidney transplant.

Due to steroid medication and anti-rejection medicines Mr Abbott had been on at the time, he was considered immunosuppressed and he was placed on his own in a cubicle in the Emergency Department.

The former taxi driver’s face and neck were rigid with rigor mortis, it was heard.

UHL Pathologist, Dr Gabor Laskai, said rigor mortis usually sets into a body two hours after death, however Dr Laskai said rigor mortis could occur more quickly, due to a number of risk factors such as fever, severe shock or sepsis.

The inquest heard it was possible that Mr Abbott could have been dead on the A & floor for more than an hour before he was found by nursing staff.

Senior Counsel, Luán Ó Braonáin, told the hearing that the hospital “acknowledge deficits in the care (given) to Mr Abbott.”

Junior Counsel, Maria Lane BL, representing the Abbott family at the inquest, said the family had waited over four years for a public acknowledgment and apology of the deficits in care provided for Mr Abbott at UHL.

“His care was severely compromised, it was not escalated, there was a lack of attention to what medical doctors had diagnosed as the treatment he required,” Ms Lane said.

She queried the length of time Mr Abbott lay undiscovered on the floor of the ED and she claimed there was “a complete breakdown” of communication between the nursing staff and the medical team in respect of Mr Abbott’s care.

According to Dr Laskai, death was caused by acute heart failure against a background of pneumonia, severe arteriosclerosis and hypoxia.

Mr Abbott was receiving different antibiotics to treat a Legionella infection that had caused pneumonia in his lungs.

A record of the medicines administered to Me Abbott could not be found, the inquest heard.

Dr Liam Casserly, a renal specialist who had treated Mr Abbot for a number of years prior to his attending at UHL on the day, was not on duty on the night Mr Abbott died.

Dr Casserly told the inquest that the loss of documents, such as patient medical notes, was not unusual in a busy and overcrowded emergency department.

Dr Casserly said: “We see this regularly ... It is very difficult when the staffing levels are low and you have a high number of critically ill patients.”

UHL nurse Ann-Marie Mahony broke down in the witness box as she recalled the “challenging” and overcrowded conditions in the ED on that night.

The Coroner, Mr McNamara, said Mr Abbott “should have been (checked by staff) more frequently” and that his case should have been “escalated” after red flags were raised in respect of his prognosis.

Mr McNamara said he supported the 26 recommendations for the implementation of better care systems at UHL which were highlighted in its external report, but he said his verdict was not finding fault or blame with UHL.