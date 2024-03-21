Sixth measles case confirmed by HPSC

The two-dose vaccine for measles is normally given at 12 months and between four to five years. Illustration: Paul Scott

A sixth case of measles in the State has been confirmed.

The additional case was confirmed by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), which provided no additional details.

There has been one fatality as a result of measles since the start of the year, when a man in Mullingar, Co Westmeath died last month having contracted the disease in Birmingham, England.

There are currently ongoing outbreaks in the UK and across Europe, resulting in a heightened awareness of measles among clinicians in Ireland.

The two-dose vaccine for measles is normally given at 12 months and between four to five years, but the HSE has said babies travelling to areas with outbreaks can be vaccinated from six months. However, they still require another vaccine dose over the age of 12 months for continued protection.

The HSE is currently rolling out a catch-up programme for the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine, in response to the rise in measles cases.

“Measles is highly infectious and can be an acute and serious infection. It causes a rash illness, with cough, runny nose, conjunctivitis and high fever. Complications of measles include ear infections, pneumonia, febrile seizures and less commonly encephalitis (inflammation of the brain) and even death,” said Dr Lucy Jessop, director of the HSE National Immunisation Office.

“The only protection against measles is vaccination. Two doses of MMR vaccine are needed and if a child or young adult is not fully protected then MMR vaccines can be obtained from your GP or HSE Vaccination Clinic.”

The campaign focuses on delivering the MMR vaccine to key groups, who may have missed their vaccines in the past, including children, young adults and healthcare workers.

Symptoms of measles vary and include runny nose, sneezing and cough, as well as sore red eyes, a temperature of 38 degrees or above, and a rash initially in the head and neck area.