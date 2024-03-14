Measles: Four confirmed cases of disease now in State

The symptoms of measles can include runny nose, sneezing and cough, as well as sore red eyes, a temperature of 38 degrees or above, and a rash initially in the head and neck area. Illustration: Paul Scott

There have been four confirmed cases of measles in Ireland this year, according to the latest official figures from the State’s infectious diseases watchdog.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) published its latest weekly report on the disease on Thursday, which showed there were five possible cases reported between March 3rd and 9th, none of which have currently been laboratory confirmed.

There has been one fatality as a result of measles since the start of the year, when a man in Mullingar, Co Westmeath died last month having contracted the disease in Birmingham, England.

There are currently ongoing outbreaks in the UK and across Europe, resulting in a heightened awareness of measles among clinicians in Ireland.

Earlier this week, the HSE urged passengers on a flight from Abu Dhabi to Dublin to self-monitor for symptoms of measles following confirmation of a case of the disease on board the flight.

The symptoms vary and include runny nose, sneezing and cough, as well as sore red eyes, a temperature of 38 degrees or above, and a rash initially in the head and neck area.

In a statement on Thursday, the HSE said it is finalising plans for the broader roll-out of a proactive MMR vaccine catch-up programme in response to a rise in measles cases in the UK and Europe.

“It is important to note that the HSE already offers MMR vaccine to protect against measles to all children as part of its childhood immunisation schedule for those aged 12 months and 4-5 years old in junior infants,” the statement said.

“There is also a free catch-up MMR option via participating GPs for those who may have missed their vaccination when younger. If you or your children have missed an MMR vaccine you can discuss making an appointment with your GP. As part of the broader programme appointments will also be available through HSE clinics.”

The HSE said the programme will prioritise children and young adults, healthcare workers and underserved groups such as refugees, international protection applicants and homeless people, as uptake rates are currently lower in these groups.

Current public health advice indicates that people born in Ireland before 1978 are likely to have been exposed to measles as children and, therefore, unlikely to require MMR vaccine.