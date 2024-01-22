Sinn Féin criticises ‘lack of engagement’ by Coalition over Covid-19 inquiry

Sinn Féin has accused the Government of not involving the Opposition or groups severely affected by Covid-19 when drafting terms of reference for an inquiry into the pandemic.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly are set to brief Opposition leaders and health spokespeople on Thursday about the terms of reference and the format of the inquiry ahead of final Government approval for the review.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane said the briefing is “coming late in the day”.

He said he and party leader Mary Lou McDonald had written to the Taoiseach in early 2023 asking for “genuine engagement” in advance of drafting the terms of reference or settling on the best model for the inquiry.

“This did not happen. The Government should have engaged fully with the Opposition and groups representing families of those who lost loved ones, professional groups such as the Irish Association of Social Workers, healthcare trade unions and groups representing those who are immunocompromised,” said Mr Cullinane.

“Not to do so up to this point was a mistake.”

The inquiry is expected to take up to 18 months to complete, meaning it could be the next government which presides over its completion and the publication of any report. It is expected to have a public-facing element, although witnesses will be able to submit evidence in private or in writing if they so desire.

An inquiry chairman/woman is not yet known. But there are concerns in Government over whether a member of the judiciary should be appointed, with fears it could lend the proceedings an overly legalistic tone.

It also remains to be seen if any legal privilege will attach itself to evidence given to the inquiry. A panel and chairman/woman are expected to be selected to run the review, which the Government has aimed to establish before the end of March. The inquiry is expected to hear from frontline health workers and families who lost loved ones.

Mr Cullinane said the inquiry should establish all the facts and that “the State’s preparedness for a pandemic is examined, as is the State’s response. There remains a lot of hurt and trauma from families whose loved ones died in health care and nursing home settings. Many older people died without a family member present. These issues are emotive and families need to have the space to address the inquiry and tell their story.”