Trolley numbers double in two days as hospitals come under pressure

Hospital emergency departments are under growing pressure, with more than 500 patients waiting for admission on Tuesday morning.

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) alone was boarding 112 patients on trolleys, according to a daily count by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

The HSE recorded 320 patients waiting for admission on its separate TrolleyGar count, double the figure recorded two days earlier. TrolleyGar does not count patients in surge beds as being on trolleys whereas the INMO generally does.

Overcrowding in hospitals is expected to increase further during the week as GPs re-open after the holiday break and start referring sicker patients to emergency departments.

North Dublin GP Dr Ray Walley said surgeries were “drowning” in flu and Covid-19 cases at the moment, though cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were on the decline.

According to the HSE, attendances at emergency departments was “relatively high” throughout the Christmas period, and GP out-of-hours services were also very busy.

“High levels of respiratory illness continue to circulate, and we are seeing increasing numbers of patients attending our EDs and subsequently being admitted due to respiratory symptoms,” it said.

Up to 3,000 cases of respiratory illness are forecast over the coming weeks before infection levels decline.

The HSE is using private hospital capacity to alleviate the pressures on public hospitals and has also introduced stricter discharge rules to make it easier to free up beds for incoming patients. Many hospitals have pre-emptively cancelled elective surgeries to release more beds for emergency cases.

According to the INMO’s count, University Hospital Waterford, Beaumont Hospital, Crumlin children’s hospital and Tullamore hospital had no patients on trolleys on Tuesday morning.

UHL, traditionally the hospital with the worst overcrowding, had 61 patients waiting for admission in the ED and 51 elsewhere in the hospital. Cork University Hospital had 69 patients on trolleys.