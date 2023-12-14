Rural areas worst affected as 14 nursing homes close

Fourteen nursing homes closed during the year, with the loss of 414 beds, the report from the State’s health watchdog shows. Photograph: iStock

Almost 1,000 nursing home beds were lost last year through the closure of centres or reductions in bed numbers, according to a new report.

Fourteen nursing homes closed during the year, with the loss of 414 beds, the report from the State’s health watchdog shows. A further 473 beds were lost as 69 homes reduced their bed capacity, generally to provide residents with more space.

However, the overall number of beds in the sector has declined only marginally, due to the registration of new centres and extensions in other nursing homes, the overview report on the regulation of nursing homes in 2022 published by the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa) finds.

Rural areas have been most affected by nursing home closures, Hiqa says, especially in the west.

The total number of beds available in seven counties increased with the greatest rise seen in Meath and Louth. Sixteen counties saw bed numbers fall with the greatest decrease occurring in Galway and Roscommon.

The report highlights the “significant impact” a closure can have on residents and people looking for a nursing home: “For example, it can result in people having to travel out of communities that are familiar to them, and it can be further for families and friends to travel to visit”.

It points to a trend of declining individual ownership of nursing homes, and an increase in “provider groups” in the sector. The average size of nursing homes is also growing.

Of the 14 nursing homes that closed, 12 ceased voluntarily, one closed when the provider did not renew registration and one was closed over regulatory issues.

Among the reasons given for closures were financial viability, staffing difficulties, regulatory costs, burnout “and a recognition that operating a nursing home was not an attractive career proposition for the next generation”.

Overall compliance was judged to be high, with nursing homes found to be either compliant or substantially compliant with 88 per cent of the regulations assessed. The report identifies a number of areas for improvement in nursing homes such as premises, fire safety, and infection prevention and control arrangements.

By last December, there were 557 nursing homes, providing 31,674 beds. Most – 77 per cent – were operated by private providers; 20 per cent were operated by the Health Service Executive.

“Nursing homes faced great challenges over the past few years due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to Carol Grogan, Hiqa’s chief inspector of social services. “In 2022, we found that providers and staff were able to begin to return to pre-pandemic arrangements for the benefit of residents.”

“Our inspections found high levels of compliance across regulations, and providers were providing a good quality of care for residents. However, we continue to identify that where there are effective governance and management arrangements in place, nursing homes have higher levels of compliance with the regulations and better outcomes for the people who live in them. There is also room for improvement in a number of keys areas that impact on residents’ safety such as infection control and fire precautions.”

The level of noncompliance on residents’ rights rose. This included issues like not having access to activities and occupation, lack of privacy in multi-occupancy bedrooms, and in some cases, residents not being able to make choices, either in relation to their daily routine, or in wider life decisions.