HSE widens recruitment embargo further as jobs target is surpassed

HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster: said the existing recruitment embargo is being widened to all categories of staff, with some exceptions. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The Health Service Executive has widened its recruitment embargo after exceeding its overall job growth targets for this year.

The existing recruitment embargo is being widened to all categories of staff, with the exception of consultants, doctors in training and this year’s cohort of graduate nurses and midwives, according to HSE chief executive Bernard Gloster.

A recruitment embargo was first applied to senior management grades in May and was later extended to all administrative and management grades and, subsequently, all job categories as recruitment this year had exceeded targets.

Although the embargo applies to this year, the HSE’s financial situation is likely to remain straitened into next year.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly and the HSE failed to get over €2 billion in extra funding it was seeking in Budget 2024. Instead, the budget provided an additional €800 million for health next year, including just €100 million for new developments.

With latest figures showing this year’s overall recruitment target of 6,100 additional staff has been surpassed, the scope of the embargo has been altered further. Among the job categories likely to be affected by the change are nursing and midwifery, dentistry, health and social care professionals and ambulance staff.

“We have arrived at the point where we need to address the fact that we are on course to exceed our 2023 funded workforce target, and this is neither affordable or sustainable,” Mr Gloster said in a memo sent to senior management on Friday.

As a result, he has instructed managers not to make any further offers or enter into any further obligations in respect of posts, except for the exempted categories mentioned above.

“Any offers made and not formally accepted, or where a contract has not issued should now be withdrawn,” he said.

The ban on an increase in the number of agency workers remains in place.

The only other exemption relates to specified frontline and residential posts in disability, about which the national director of community operations will advise.

“I know this will create difficulties for many of you and the emergency management team will support service managers in the application of this circular in particular situations. However, in 2024 we will be consolidating our now unprecedented and expanded workforce and range of services they provide,” said Mr Gloster.

“I know that any slow down or pause in recruitment can be dispiriting for those around the HSE who are working to develop ever better services, interventions and care pathways. I would like to emphasise that there is no reduction in ambition here for the future.”

Next year, an additional 2,268 whole-time staff have been allocated, so there are “many possibilities to be explored for the years ahead”.

“This move is necessary only because we know now that by year end we will have reached our 2023 ambitions for recruitment.”