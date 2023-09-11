Free GP visit cards extended to 215,000 people as means-test thresholds rise

People aged between eight years and 69 can now apply on the HSE website for a means-tested GP visit card. Photograph: iStock

Free GP services are being made available to an additional 215,000 people from today as part of a Government drive to bring up to 500,000 more people into the service this year.

People aged between eight years and 69 can now apply on the HSE website for a means-tested GP visit card.

“We are making significant steps forward in making healthcare affordable for all,” said Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

“This expansion of the GP visit card scheme will help people to manage the cost-of-living challenges we face, and I encourage those who may be eligible to apply now.”

Under the change now in force, the weekly base eligibility threshold for a single person living alone increases to €361 from €304.

The threshold for a single person living with family rises to €322 from €271 and the threshold for a couple with or without dependents rises to €524 from €441.

For couples with dependents a weekly allowance per dependent is added to the threshold. Similarly, the threshold for a one-parent family rises to €524 from €441 and a weekly allowance per dependent is added to the threshold.

The allowance for the first and second child under 16 is €57 and the same allowance for third and further children under 16 is €61.50.

The allowance for the first and second child aged above 16 and financially dependent is €58.50 and the same allowance for third and further children above 16 is €64. There is a €117 allowance for all children aged 16 above who are financially dependent, in third-level education and not grant-aided.

The move to provide more free GP visit cards follows the August expansion of the free GP scheme to include 78,000 children aged six and seven.

As a result of such changes, all children aged under eight and people aged 70 and above are automatically eligible for a GP visit card.

The free GP service will be expanded to include a further 215,000 people in November when the means-test income thresholds increase again.