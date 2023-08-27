Avoca ready meals recalled over risk of ‘metal fragments’

Food retailer Avoca has recalled a number of ready meals as they may contain 'metal fragments'. File photograph: Eric Luke/The Irish Times

Food retailer Avoca has recalled a number of ready meals as they may contain “metal fragments”.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) issued an urgent alert for 27 different Avoca products, urging consumers not to eat the implicated batches amid concerns they may contain fragments.

Items affected range from savoury dishes such as Thai green chicken curry, beef lasagne, and chicken, ham and leek crumble to condiments including basil pesto and sticky BBQ sauce to soups and even banana-bread cake.

The retail chain has 14 cafes and shops nationwide.

The FSAI said: “Avoca is recalling several batches of ready-made products due to the possible presence of metal fragments. Recall notices will be displayed at point-of-sale. Customers are advised not to eat the implicated batches.”

The affected batches have various use-by dates. Some of the products include 700g vegetable lasagne with use-by dates up to and including 27/08/2023, 720g large fish pie with use-by dates up to 28/08/2023 and 700g chicken, ham and leek crumble dated up to 28/08/2023.

Other meals affected include chicken and broccoli, carrot and parsnip mash, beef lasagnes large and small and kalamata olive tapenade.

Another 19 products are on the list to avoid involving banana bread cake, Italian meatballs, chicken and duck liver pates, basil pesto and Avoca hummus.

All consumers are being advised to check with the authority and Avoca outlets.