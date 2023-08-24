Galway hospital conducting review of head injuries to newborn babies during delivery

Stephen Donnelly said he did not know the exact number of cases, but he had been told by the hospital that it was 'a small number'. Photograph: Eric Luke

University Hospital Galway (UHG) has said it is conducting a review into a small number of cases where newborn babies suffered head injuries as they were being delivered last year.

The hospital said it was examining several cases of subgaleal haemorrhages that occurred during childbirth, which is where there is a bleed under the skin of the baby’s head outside of the skull.

The condition is rare and is associated with difficult births, where medical staff may have to use tools such as forceps or vacuum devices to assist the delivery. In serious cases the haemorrhage can lead to seizures and brain damage.

In a statement, Saolta University Hospital Group, which includes UHG, said in all cases under review the babies had been “discharged home well from hospital”.

The hospital group said all cases of subgaleal haemorrhage identified in newborns were reported on a national incident log.

“Every such incident will have a preliminary review performed, and the findings are presented at the Saolta Serious Incident Management Team meeting”, a spokesman for the HSE group said.

“There are varying grades of severity of subgaleal haemorrhage dependant on a number of clinical factors,” he said.

UHG were “currently undertaking a review of cases of subgaleal haemorrhage which occurred during 2022 as part of a commitment to quality of care,” he said.

Commenting on the matter, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the hospital was correct to launch a review, which he added should be open and transparent.

“I can confirm that all of the parents involved in the review have been informed, which is essential,” Mr Donnelly said.

The hospital had informed the Minister that all of the babies went home healthy, he told RTÉ Radio 1′s Morning Ireland.

“What’s happening here is the hospital is initiating a review. It’s exactly the type of thing we want to see hospitals do when they spot a potential patient safety issue. They’ve initiated a review. They’ve engaged with all of the parents involved. And we now need to let that process happen and see what it finds,” he said.

Mr Donnelly said while he did not know the exact number of cases under review, he had been told by the hospital that it was “a small number”. He added it was his hope that the review would be published when completed.

Separately, the Minister also spoke of his deep frustration at the ongoing delays in the completion of the national children’s hospital.

Mr Donnelly said he was “deeply frustrated” at the delays and level of claims, now at €760 million by the contractor. He added that he was determined that the hospital was going to be completed as quickly as possible.

“There has been intensive engagement between the board and the contractor in recent months,” Mr Donnelly said.

“The contractor had submitted a completion date of March of next year. That’s what we were all looking forward to. Then they resubmitted one to say it wouldn’t be March, it would be May. They then resubmitted again with another date, which the board at this point is not accepting and is in very intensive engagement with the contractor on this.”

The Minister rejected the suggestion that the board was helpless, they were doing a “very commendable job” and they were fighting the 2,000 claims from the contractor. To date €12 million has been awarded, and the board would continue to fight the claims and keep costs down.

Three factors had led to the delays, Mr Donnelly explained – the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the necessity to fight the claims. The contractor was seeking an extra €760 million. “The board obviously is saying ‘you’re not getting anything like that’. And that’s an ongoing intensive interaction between the board and the contractor. Some of it is in the courts, some of it is in the dispute resolution mechanism set up within the contract.”

Mr Donnelly said that 90 per cent of the hospital was complete with the remaining 10 per cent involving mechanical and electrical works.