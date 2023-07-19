Further 21 cases of suspected physical and sexual assault found at ‘Emily’ HSE care facility

Bernard Gloster said the HSE's apology will not take away the trauma and distress both Emily and her family have endured.

A further 21 cases of suspected physical or sexual assault of residents at a community nursing unit have been referred to gardaí, the HSE has said.

The referrals were made as part of investigations into the care facility after a member of staff was convicted of the rape of a resident in 2020. The resident was subsequently given the pseudonym Emily. Two separate investigations were launched following the incident, with the findings published on Wednesday.

Alongside the 21 further residents whose cases raised concern, the report has identified two incidents of suspected psychological abuse of residents. These concerns did not meet the threshold to be referred to gardaí.

The report also found that one resident’s file contained missing sections. The full file was subsequently located and no further concerns were identified.

The National Independent Review Panel (NIRP) reviewed the circumstances surrounding the assault of Emily, follow-up action of staff and governance arrangements of the care facility. The second investigation, the safeguarding review, looked at any potential further reportable incidents in relation to both current and past residents of the facility.

“The NIRP report identified a number of further residents who had alleged sexual abuse in the past, but whose complaints and allegations seem to have been attributed to their clinical condition and were therefore not reported or followed up on,” said Bernard Gloster, chief executive of the HSE.

“To ensure that we fully understand all of the issues relating to this case I have appointed an external safeguarding expert, Jackie McIlroy to review both of these reports, conduct her own enquiries and advise me if a further examination of individual records is required to identify past harm. If she determines that a further examination is required, I have asked her to outline what period of time this should cover. Ms McIlroy has begun this work and will report to me in the next number of weeks. I have committed to publishing her work.

“In order to get a better understanding of the wider issues relating to safeguarding and possible options for its future development, I have also asked her to undertake a high-level review of the HSE safeguarding policy and procedures and structures. This work will recognise that the HSE has roles in safeguarding in both the community and alternative care settings for adults. I have asked for this review to be completed within 16 weeks. Again I will be publishing her work and our response.

“Finally I want to again apologise to all people affected by these events, conscious that there are many people in care facilities. We recognise the concern they and their families may have on hearing of this case. We will continue to support them in the coming weeks and months as we all work together to ensure we do all we can to provide support to those who need it and to radically overhaul our safeguarding approach – not just in our structures but also our culture.

“I want to again restate publicly our most sincere apologies to Emily’s family. In the place she should have felt most safe she came to the greatest harm. Our apology will not take away the trauma and distress both she and they have endured.”

Anyone affected by this story and concerned about sexual assault please contact the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre at 1800 77 88 88.