Mentally ill children not receiving timely care is ‘unacceptable’, Tánaiste says

Micheál Martin says there had been 'significant investment' in child and adolescent centres over the last decade but that overall the progress in improving mental health services provision in Ireland was 'clearly not good enough'. Photograph: Alan Betson

A report that found the Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (Camhs) left more than 100 mentally ill children without care for up to two years highlights an “unacceptable” situation, Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said.

The Mental Health Commission on Monday published an interim report which identified serious risk to the safety and wellbeing of children accessing Camhs, including 140 with “open cases” who had “been lost to follow-up”.

These cases are known to be in the community healthcare organisation (CHO) that covers Clare, Limerick, and north Tipperary, though this is not identified in the report.

The report states that the children were in need of an appointment but not contacted, with some reaching their 18th birthdays without a discharge or transition to adult services.

READ MORE

Asked about the report’s findings on his arrival at a meeting of foreign affairs ministers in Brussels on Monday, Mr Martin said: “I think it’s unacceptable. Very, very concerning.

“I think we have to look at governance issues again in respect of the mental health services,” he continued. “No child should be lost in the system. So there’s very serious issues... I think the reviews have highlighted that now.”

Mr Martin said there had been “significant investment” in child and adolescent centres over the last decade but that overall the progress in improving mental health services provision in Ireland was “clearly not good enough”.

“Historically, Irish mental healthcare was institutionalised, and there was a certain tardiness in moving towards more primary and community care based models, too much emphasis on acute care within mental health,” he said.

“We’ve made a lot of progress in 20 years compared to where we were as a country in respect of mental health, but clearly not good enough in respect of the report that has just been published.”

‘Significant deficits’

Minister of State for mental health Mary Butler said that there had been “extensive engagement” between her department, the HSE and the Mental Health Commission regarding the findings of the interim report, but she also expressed concern about “the significant deficits” identified.

Ms Butler told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that she was particularly concerned about governance within the system and the fact that there was not an IT system in place covering the whole country. She said she found it difficult to believe that a paper based system was still being used in some community health areas given the need for real time data.

Prof Anne Doherty, vice president of the Irish Hospital Consultant Association, said the “consequences of failing to have the necessary level of staffing and required frontline supports across our health service have once again been cruelly exposed” in the report.

She said some 29 per cent of child and adolescent psychiatry posts were vacant or only filled on a temporary basis and urgent action was needed on this issue.

“The failings identified in the interim report unfortunately come as little surprise to consultants working in frontline mental health services on a daily basis and who have been desperately highlighting the need for more specialists and greater capacity across the board for years,” she said.

“Our system is letting some of our youngest and most vulnerable patients down, putting their health and safety at risk.”

Staff retention issues

The College of Psychiatrists in Ireland said “poor governance structures” as well as staff recruitment and retention issues had led to this outcome.

“Decades of poor resourcing, wholly insufficient funding, lack of basic ICT that includes electronic data management and patient record systems, and no meaningful implementation of official plans to either recruit or retain doctors in psychiatry, have led to the situation we are facing today, particularly in Camhs,” the college said.

“Reviews and regulation are critically important but cannot have the desired effect if we do not have the doctors available to staff these crucial services, and the appropriate ICT, clinical and managerial structures nationwide, to include child and adolescent psychiatrists.”

The Health Service Executive (HSE) said in a statement that it had identified all the people concerned from the report and they had now received appropriate care.

Damien McCallion, HSE chief operations officer, said “a major Camhs improvement process is under way”.

“In the case of all children where concerns have been raised by the Mental Health Commission in their report, these have been managed directly by the service caring for them,” he told RTÉ's Morning Ireland.

However, he said limited consultant cover remained an issue, but the level was increasing. Delay times varied around the country, but reviews were being conducted and training and recruitment were ongoing, he added.

Mr McCallion said “clearly” there were issues with the different teams around the country and there were also issues with staffing levels and the Camhs IT system, though a project is underway to develop a national reporting system.