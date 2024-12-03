Child psychiatrist jailed for sexually abusing teenage girl left with ‘painful and grave trauma’

Judge Orla Crowe said the offending in the case 'simply has to be marked with the imposition of a significant custodial sentence'. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

A child psychiatrist who groomed and sexually abused a teenage girl, leaving her with “painful and grave trauma”, has been jailed for 8½ years.

Amirul Arif Bin Mohd Yunos (38), with an address in Hollystown, Dublin 15, was working in a Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS) centre in Clonskeagh, Dublin at the time of the offending last year, Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard.

The victim was not formally his patient but Yunos was known to her parents, who had asked him to engage on an ad hoc basis with their daughter who was experiencing mental health difficulties.

The girl was 15 when most of the incidents occurred and was 16 when the final incident occurred in September of last year.

Yunos pleaded guilty to six counts of engaging in a sexual act with a child under 17, one count of sexual exploitation of a child and one of meeting a child for the purpose of sexual exploitation. He has no previous convictions and has been in custody in relation to this offending for the last 14 months.

The court heard that the victim and her parents wanted Yunos to be named, but wished to maintain their anonymity. The now 17-year-old is experiencing significant and ongoing mental distress, the court was told.

The abuse started with inappropriate touching, before escalating to include oral sex and penetration. The offences took place at a number of locations including in a car, at his home, in her home and in his workplace.

In a victim impact statement, read to the court by prosecuting counsel Derek Cooney BL, the girl said the abuse has left her with “painful and grave trauma”. She said she blamed herself as felt she “induced” the abuse and “deserved it”.

She said she will “forever carry doubt towards the intentions of people who want to help me”. She said the man “took something from me that will never return” and she now fears men and living. She said the abuse has had an “agonising” impact on her emotionally and psychologically.

Judge Orla Crowe said this was a “deeply serious matter” and that the victim impact statement highlighted the “very grave” and ongoing effects on the girl. She said aggravating factors included the grooming behaviour, his professional and social standing, the impact on the victim and the escalating nature of the offending.

“This is offending that simply has to be marked with imposition of a significant custodial sentence,” Judge Crowe said, setting a headline sentence of 12 years.

She noted that the mitigation included an early guilty plea, lack of previous convictions, and his expressions of remorse.

Judge Crowe said the court had reviewed testimonials, a letter of apology from Yunos and a psychological report submitted on behalf of Yunos. She noted the psychological report stated he had a “promising career” but his offending will prevent him from working in this field in Ireland in the future.

The judge said the court was “struck” by a section of the psychological report which noted that Yunos would have been expected to have a greater insight into the damage this offending could cause due to his expertise.

Judge Crowe said Yunos is “very fortunate his community and wife have stood by him”, referring to the testimonials submitted to the court. She imposed a sentence of 8½ years, backdated to when he went into custody.

Addressing the girl’s parents who were present in court, Judge Crowe extended the court’s best wishes to them for her future. “There is no wrongdoing on her part in relation to the matter,” she added.