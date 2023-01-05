Hospital overcrowding: Health staff told to make themselves available for weekend work

Hospital overcrowding: Ambulances outside the Emergency Department, at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin on Tuesday. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Health staff have been told to make themselves available for weekend work over the next two or three weeks to help relieve overcrowding, the Health Service Executive has said.

An increased onsite presence by senior clinical decision-makers is planned for the rest of this month, HSE interim chief executive officer Stephen Mulvany said.

Protocols have been changed to allow non-emergency department doctors assess patients in the ED where there is a significant risk due to delays, he told a media briefing on Thursday.

Last week saw a record number of attendances and at emergency department by over-75s, Mr Mulvany said, as demand on services reached “unprecedented” levels. The number of over-75s admitted was also a record.

The HSE’s modelling of current trends is matching or exceeding its most pessimistic forecasts, Mr Mulvany said.

He described the situation as “very concerning” but said it was getting “urgent and sustained attention” at all levels of the HSE.

The current flu season has not yet peaked, and levels of Covid and RSV remain significant, he said.

For the next 10 to 12 weeks, the HSE’s aim is to support its staff, work to protect patient safety and to minimise the impacts on patients, he said.

Short-terms measures being taken include additional GP clinic slots, greater use of private sector beds and diagnostics.

Currently, the HSE has access to 140 private beds but talks are continuing with the sector to increase this number.

In the long term, greater investment in capacity is needed.

He said there are considerable variations in wait times in different hospitals which cannot readily be explained by variations in demand against available capacity. This pointed to the need for significant systemic improvements in process, clinical pathways and integrated working, he said.

Pressure

Meanwhile, pressure on emergency departments continued to ease on Thursday but the number of people stranded on trolleys remained far in excess of the same time last year, according to new data.

With frustration continuing to mount at conditions across the healthcare system, the Irish Nurses’ and Midwives’ Organisation (INMO) reported 639 patients left on trolleys in EDs or elsewhere on Thursday morning.

That had fallen from the record high of 931 on Tuesday, and from 838 on Wednesday, the second-highest day on record.

However, despite apparent progress, Thursday’s figure remained 66 per cent above the corresponding day in January last year and comes amid warnings this week from Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly that the overcrowding situation was likely to worsen.

“They are all people, all individual stories, all somebody’s relative,” Prof Alan Irvine of the Irish Hospital Consultants’ Association (IHCA) told RTÉ News at One on Thursday.

“We are a wealthy European country, we should not have these conditions. It’s maddening really, it’s enraging.”

Of those waiting on trolleys on Thursday morning, 473 were in EDs and 166 elsewhere in wards. In Dublin’s three principal children’s hospitals, 10 patients were on trolleys.

The worst affected were Cork University Hospital (56), Letterkenny University Hospital (51), University Hospital Galway (49) and University Hospital Limerick (49).

However, there were no patients on trolleys in the Midlands Regional Hospitals in Portlaoise and Tullamore, Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan or at University Hospital Waterford.

Creaking system

The crisis in capacity follows what has been described as a perfect storm in respiratory and viral illness, and has antagonised an already creaking hospital system.

As health officials scramble to alleviate the strain, tensions have arisen between senior hospital consultants and Mr Donnelly who publicly appealed to them to work weekends in a bid to improve conditions.

“My members have a real difficulty in this because they are working every weekend, every bank holiday,” Prof Irvine said.

“People do not want to be flogged for doing stuff that they are already doing… that just more of that is going to fix an inherent structural capacity defect.”

He said there were hundreds of patients who were medically fit for discharge but who had no step-down facilities to go to within the community.