Keep children with respiratory symptoms home from school, CMO tells parents

The chief medical officer Professor Breda Smyth has urged parents to keep their children at home from school if they are displaying symptoms of respiratory illness.

Most primary and secondary schools are reopening on Thursday after the Christmas break at a time when the health service is already under severe strain as a result of a combination of flu and Covid-19.

The three respiratory viruses of Covid-19, flu and RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) accounted for more than 1,200 hospitalisations last week creating huge pressure on emergency departments and GP surgeries.

Prof Smyth said children should not go back to school if they display ‘flu like symptoms such as congestion, cough, runny nose or high temperature.

“Children should be kept at home for at least 48 hours after their symptoms have fully or substantially resolved,” she explained.

“The vast majority of respiratory illnesses can be treated successfully at home with over-the-counter medication. There is very good advice on the HSE website undertheweather.ie. However, parents should trust their instincts and seek medical attention if required.”

She also suggested to parents that they consider getting the flu vaccine for their children which is a nasal spray and is administered free of charge by GPs and pharmacists.

She encouraged people to keep up to date with their Covid-19 vaccines and to make an appointment for a booster if they are eligible.