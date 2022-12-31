Midlands out-of-hours GP service saved from closure

Laois Offaly TD Charlie Flanagan says Stephen Donnelly, the Minister for Health, should intervene to ensure the long-term survival of the scheme. Photograph: PA

A temporary deal to halt the closure of a vital out-of-hours GP service in the Midlands from shutting on New Year’s Day has been found.

The Midlands GP service MIDOC, which has been running for 20 years, and covers the counties of Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath with a combined population of 300,000, has come under financial strain in recent years.

Established in 2002, MIDOC was formed by a group of local GPs. The service has been providing medical attention for patients with urgent medical needs.

The private GP company that runs the service, MIDOC GP CLG, will stop operating but local GP Seán Fleming, based in Portlaoise, said services will continue in the short term:

“Extensive discussions between the HSE, local GPs and Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) have ensured that the current out of hours GP service will continue as normal,” he said.

Dr Fleming said a long-term solution remains some way off. “I’m urging all parties to continue their discussions to ensure that we secure an out of hours GP service that works best for the public and medical practitioners.

“In summary, any threat to the service for Laois and the Midlands has been averted, but work on the provision of future services is ongoing,” he said.

Former Justice and Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan, a local Fine Gael TD, said he was “shocked and saddened to hear that the out of hours medical service MIDOC, was threatened with closure but “pleased an interim solution has been found”.

Deputy Flanagan called on Health Minister Stephen Donnelly to intervene and ensure the vital service continues for Laois, Offaly, Longford and Westmeath.

The HSE said it has put in place “appropriate cover based on normal and scheduled GP Out Of Hours practice and rosters”.

This will ensure that the necessary supports are in place to deliver the “best care to our service users”, while patient safety and quality are at the forefront, it said.

It also said it is in the process of seeking an alternative provider which it hopes to have in place in the coming months.

The HSE added it will continue “to communicate and engage with all relevant stakeholders to ensure they are fully appraised of and consulted on any future developments”.

It remains unclear if the service will be publicly or privately run in the future.