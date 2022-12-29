Selflessness of donors praised after 250 organ transplants take place in 2022

Despite the ongoing pressures on the health service post-Covid, the overall numbers are broadly in line with figures from the pre-pandemic period. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

A total of 250 organ transplants have taken place in the State’s hospitals this year, the HSE said on Thursday, with kidney transplants accounting for more than half of the overall figure.

The HSE’s Organ Donation Transplant Ireland Office (ODTI) said the total had been possible due to “the selflessness of 86 deceased and 33 living organ donors and their families”.

Despite the ongoing pressures on the health service post-Covid, the overall numbers are broadly in line with figures from the pre-pandemic period. Between 2014 and 2018, the average annual figure was 233.

Within that, the number of kidney transplants for 2022 at 163 is significantly up on the five-year average to 2018 (124) but the much smaller numbers for heart and lung transplants are, at 10 and 18 respectively, down significantly from the 17 and 35 averages.

The number of liver transplants completed this year was much the same at 51 while the figure for pancreas transplants was up from three to eight.

ODTI Clinical Lead Dr Catherine Motherway paid tribute on Thursday to the donors and expressed gratitude to the families of those who had died.

“At the end of each year, those of us who work in organ donation and transplantation wish to acknowledge our donors, both living and deceased,” she said. “They are the very essence or our transplant programmes. It is sometimes hard to convey how much we appreciate their gift.

“Behind each figure in this report are lives transformed by a transplant by virtue of the enormous generosity of families who, in the most difficult circumstances, honour their loved ones wishes by choosing to donate their organs.

“Each and every time we are humbled by the courage shown by our donor families. This time of year we all remember those we have lost. We hope that our donor families may find comfort and some consolation in knowing that their gift has saved and changed the lives of others.

“On behalf of ODTI, intensive care staff, transplant teams, and transplant recipients, I would like to offer my sincere gratitude and sympathy to the donor families. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Míle buíochas libh go léir,” she said.

The Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, meanwhile, said around 500 people are waiting for a transplant at any one time but that the publication of the Human Tissue Bill, which provides for a soft opt-out system of consent, last month, “represents an important step forward in trying to save more lives by increasing the donor pool in Ireland, while ensuring that the wishes of a deceased person and their next of kin remain central to any decision about organ donation”.

“I would encourage families across the country to talk to your loved ones about organ donation and its role in saving lives. By having that conversation, you and your family members can make your wishes known,” he said.