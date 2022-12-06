Strep A: HSE investigating increase in infections after recent deaths

Stella-Lilly McCorkindale (5) who died after a case of Strep A was reported at the primary school she attended. Black Mountain Primary School described Stella-Lilly's death as a 'tragic loss'. Photograph: PA

Health officials have said they are investigating a recent increase in a rare form of Strep A, which may be linked to the death of a four-year-old child in the northeast/north Dublin area.

In the North, parents and healthcare staff have been warned to be on the lookout for signs of the bacterial infection after a five-year-old girl died from a severe form of the illness in Belfast.

Strep A infections are usually mild and may result in strep throat or scarlet fever, which can normally be easily treated with antibiotics.

However, in rare cases it can develop into a more serious infection, known as invasive Group A strep (iGAS), which can cause lethal sepsis, shock or meningitis.

In a statement, the Health Service Executive (HSE) said 21 of the 55 cases of iGAS this year have been detected since the start of October, with investigations underway into the “small increase”.

Some 14 of the cases identified this year were in children younger than 10-years-old.

The HSE said it was not yet possible to say for certain what was behind the higher than usual rate of infections.

“There is likely a combination of factors, including increased social mixing compared to the previous years as well as increases in other respiratory viruses,” a spokeswoman said .

“During the pandemic, normal social mixing patterns were interrupted which led to changes in how diseases such as iGAS presented,” she said.

Department of Health officials played down the dangers to the public from the bacterial infection but said that more cases are expected in the coming weeks.

One official source said that because few people had been exposed to the bacteria in recent years due to Covid, infection rates are expected to be higher than usual in the coming period.

The HSE is currently investigating the matter, on foot of an initial spike in infections in children in the UK in recent weeks.

“Currently, there is no evidence that a new strain is circulating. The increase is most likely related to high amounts of circulating bacteria,” the statement said.

[ Strep A: What are the signs to watch out for? ]

Strep A is a common bug which can cause a range of different illnesses of the nose, throat and lungs such as strep throat, scarlet fever and impetigo.

In large groups of people it doesn’t result in any symptoms, and for the majority of those who do become ill, a course of antibiotics will resolve it.

However, in rare cases strep A can cause severe illness when the bacteria get into parts of the body that are usually free from bacteria. This is called invasive group A streptococcal disease (IGAS) and can become a life-threatening infection in which the bacteria have invaded parts of the body such as the lungs, blood or muscles.

Meanwhile, Stella-Lily McCorkindale, who was a P2 pupil at Black Mountain Primary School in west Belfast, was described by the school as a “very bright and talented little girl” who was “very popular with both staff and children” and would be “greatly missed.”

Her death was a “tragic loss” to the school community and “the thoughts of the entire school are with the Stella-Lily’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time,” Black Mountain Primary said in a statement on Tuesday.

Additional trained staff from the Education Authority’s Critical Incident Response Team are providing support to the school.

A number of other primary schools have also reported cases of the Strep A infection.

Michael Peacock, the principal of Brackenagh West Primary School in Co Down told the BBC two pupils had been hospitalised with the infection.

The Public Health Agency (PHA) said on Tuesday it was aware of a higher number of cases of invasive Group A strep (iGas) being reported across the UK.

The health body said there had also been an increase in the number of cases of scarlet fever notified to the authorities, with the 122 cases identified in November “significantly higher” than usual.

Answering a question in the House of Commons on Tuesday, the Minister for Health, Maria Caulfield, said the UK’s Health Security Agency was “on top of this and are not concerned that there’s a wider outbreak than would be expected.”

The PHA’s Director of Public Health, Dr Joanne McClean, said an “urgent message” had been issued to all healthcare providers in Northern Ireland “alerting them to increases in group A streptococcal infection.

“Acting quickly if you suspect anyone has this infection could make a difference to the outcomes,” she said.

The PHA said parents should seek medical advice if their children showed symptoms of illnesses caused by Strep A and contact their GP if they suspect their child has scarlet fever. T

he health body said it was working on a number of hypotheses for this “unseasonal increase” in infections, which included the change in social mixing patterns post-Covid, potential changes to natural immunity following two years of relative isolation during the pandemic, and whether having Strep A along with another infection at the same time might slightly increase the risk of developing severe disease.