Action on worsening situation in emergency departments urgently required, says INMO

As the union said that more people have been left waiting on trolleys so far this year than in any other since it started collating figures in 2006, it called for the cancellation of non-urgent elective care in public hospitals.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has said it is unacceptable that medical professionals are being expected to treat long waiting times for those attending emergency departments (EDs) as the norm.

As the union said that more people have been left waiting on trolleys so far this year than in any other since it started collating figures in 2006, it called for the cancellation of non-urgent elective care in public hospitals and the use of private hospitals for this work as well as a range of other measures to deal with the ongoing issue of extended wait times in EDs.

It said that based on its figures, which provide a daily snapshot of the number of people on trolleys in EDs around the country on weekdays, 100,195 have been left in the position while seeking treatment this year.

It is the earliest the landmark figure of 100,000 has been passed since it started producing statistics in response to a claim by Mary Harney 16 years ago that the then government would put an end to the problem.

On Tuesday the union also called for the introduction of improved measures to retain staff, new legislation to make frontline work in hospitals safer and the prioritisation of funding for publicly delivered long term care in the community.

The organisation said the worst affected hospitals were University Hospital Limerick, Cork University Hospital and Sligo University Hospital followed by St Vincent’s University Hospital and Letterkenny University Hospital.

Speaking at the INMO’s headquarters, general secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said it is “the earliest in any given year that trolley figures have reached this unacceptable level. It is not good enough that nurses and the patients they are trying to provide safe care to are expected to accept this as normal.

“Senior figures in the health service have warned the Irish public that waiting over 24 hours to be admitted to hospital is the new normal. In no other country would this level of indignity be accepted.

“Behind our trolley figures that we publish everyday are vulnerable patients trapped in undignified and unsafe conditions. Our members are working incredibly hard, it is clear that our public health service can no longer provide both emergency care and elective care.

“We are now calling on the Government to deal with this unsafe, unacceptable and inhumane situation,” she said.