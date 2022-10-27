Kilkenny woman dies after ‘allergic reaction’ to coffee in Japan

Aika Doheny, who died in Tokyo from an allergic reaction. Photograph: Rip.ie

A young Kilkenny woman who became seriously ill in Tokyo after suffering an allergic reaction to drinking a soya-based coffee has died.

Aika Doheny, who was in her 20s, had travelled to Japan on holiday and to visit family earlier this month. She became seriously ill after drinking what is believed to have been a soya-based coffee in Tokyo. It is understood that an EpiPen was used to treat her allergic reaction to the drink but the relief provided was limited and she was rushed to a nearby hospital in Tokyo.

Ms Doheny remained in an intensive care unit in the Japanese hospital until she was flown home to Ireland by air ambulance earlier this week. She subsequently died at St James’s Hospital in Dublin.

Ms Doheny was a former Presentation Secondary School in Kilkenny student. She was studying at the National University of Ireland, Galway to become a research assistant.

Her death notice on rip.ie reads: “Aika Caoimhe, beloved daughter of Mayumi and the late Paul and cherished sister of Paul Makoto and Cian Takuya, sadly missed by her heartbroken mother and brothers, grandmother Sachiko Wakao (Tokyo), aunts, uncles, cousins in Ireland, Japan and the USA, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.”

Her Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10.30am in St John’s Church, Kilkenny and will be followed by a private cremation.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it was aware of the case but could not comment on any specific details.

Meanwhile, a woman knocked down by a car in Kilkenny city is now in a stable condition in hospital.

The 28-year-old woman was hit by a car at Lovers Lane in the Newpark area at around 7.40pm on Monday.

Her condition was understood to be critical for a time but she has now recovered consciousness.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone in the area or with dashcam footage to contact officers at Kilkenny Garda station on 056-7775000.