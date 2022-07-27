Total of 85 cases of monkeypox detected in Ireland since May

A man receives a dose of the monkeypox vaccine at the Edison municipal vaccination centre in Paris. Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

There have been 85 cases of monkeypox detected in Ireland, latest figures show, as Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said the Government is taking the virus “very seriously”.

However, the Minister said the disease is not like others we’ve dealt with recently, and the “vast majority” of Irish cases have been very mild.

Sixteen confirmed cases of monkeypox were notified to public health officials in the last week, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC).

There have been 10 cases hospitalised since the first case was detected in May. Four of those hospitalisations were for clinical care related to monkeypox infection, two were admitted for isolation purposes only, and information on the reason for admission for the other four is still awaited, the HPSC said.

All of the cases have been detected men, and have a median age of 37 years. Sexual orientation is known for 68 of the cases, all of whom identify as gay, bisexual and men who have sex with men.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak a global health emergency on Saturday, with more than 18,000 cases reported globally from 78 countries.

On Tuesday, the Department of Health announced it was extending the use of the smallpox vaccine for individuals at high risk of infection, such as gay and bisexual men, other men who have sex with men, as well as others at high risk of exposure.

Mr Donnelly said they are looking at rolling out the vaccine on monkeypox “pretty much straight away”.

“We’re working with the HSE now to see what is the best way to deploy it. I’m meeting with community groups later this week and there’s going to be ongoing engagement from public health,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

Mr Donnelly said some people are very concerned about the virus following the WHO announcement at the weekend.

However, he said it is important to remember that it has “affected a relatively small number of people in Ireland so far”, and the “vast majority” experience mild illness.

“Nonetheless, we are taking it very seriously, we are looking at vaccine supplies as well in case they’re needed,” he added.

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue, but some may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Most people recover within a few weeks. The incubation period of monkeypox is usually six to 13 days, but can range from five to 21 days.