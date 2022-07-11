Covid-19: ‘No clear evidence’ on second boosters for under 60s - European health agencies

There is “no clear evidence” to support giving a second booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine to people below 60 years of age or health workers who are not at higher risk of severe disease, two European health agencies have said.

In April 2022, the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) recommended that people over 80 years of age be considered for a second booster.

However, the agencies noted at the time that it might be necessary to consider second boosters in people between 60 and 79 years old and vulnerable people of any age if there was a resurgence of infections.

“As a new wave is currently under way in Europe, with increasing rates of hospital and intensive care unit (ICU) admissions, it is critical that public health authorities now consider people between 60 and 79 as well as vulnerable people of any age for a second booster,” the agencies said in a statement on Monday.

These doses could be administered at least four months after the previous one, with a focus on people who have received a previous booster more than 6 months ago, it added.

However, the agencies said there was no evidence to support the provision of second boosters to the broader population, healthcare workers or those working in long-term care homes, except in cases in which an individual is at high risk.

Residents at long-term care homes are likely to be at risk of severe disease and should be considered for booster doses in line with national recommendations, the statement said.

Currently in Ireland people aged over 65 and those who are immunosuppressed are eligible for a second booster. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac), which advises the Government, is currently giving consideration to extending the second booster programme to those aged under 65.

The ECDC and EMA have called on public health authorities across the EU to plan for additional boosters during the autumn and winter seasons for people with highest risk of severe disease, possibly combining Covid-19 vaccinations with those for influenza.

Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said the vaccines work.

“With cases and hospitalisations rising again as we enter the summer period, I urge everybody to get vaccinated and boosted as quickly as possible. This is how we protect ourselves, our loved ones and our vulnerable populations,” she said.

Dr Andrea Ammon, director of the ECDC, said the increased cases and hospitalisations is mainly being driven by the BA.5 sublineage of Omicron.

“This signals the start of a new, widespread Covid-19 wave across the European Union. There are still too many individuals at risk of severe Covid-19 infection whom we need to protect as soon as possible,” Dr Ammon said.

“We expect that adults 60 years and older and medically vulnerable populations will need a second booster dose. These are the groups most at risk of severe disease and giving a second booster to those groups now will avert a significant number of hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19.”

The latest advice from the two agencies comes amid work to adapt the current vaccines to specifically target the Omicron variants of Concern.

Emer Cooke, executive director of the EMA, said the agency is working towards possible approvals of adapted vaccines in September, with the human medicines committee currently reviewing data for two adapted vaccines.

Meanwhile, the number of patients with the virus in Irish hospitals topped 1,000 on Monday morning, according to official figures.

[ Number of people in hospital with Covid-19 exceeds 1,000 for first time since April ]

A total of 1,055 Covid patients were hospitalised on Monday, the first time the number has exceeded 1,000 since April 12th. However, hospital figures are normally artificially higher on Mondays due to delayed discharges over the weekend.

The number of patients in intensive care has remained relatively stable despite the recent surge infections, though there can be a lag between a rise in hospital admissions and a corresponding increase in ICU.