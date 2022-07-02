Roe v Wade decision ‘hopeful and encouraging’, Catholic primate says

Catholic primate Archbishop Eamon Martin has described the US supreme court decision on Roe v Wade as “hopeful and encouraging”.

The Primate of All Ireland and Archbishop of Armagh was speaking at a Mass in St Saviour’s Church, Dublin in advance of the Rally for Life. The theme of the anti-abortion march in Dublin city centre on Saturday afternoon is to ‘urge the nation to rethink abortion’.

Last week a conservative super majority of justices in the US court struck down Roe v Wade. The 1973 supreme court decision had held that US women have the constitutional right to abortion.

“Often you face setbacks, because the pro-life message is counter-cultural, and is falsely portrayed as negative, ‘anti-women’, ‘anti-choice’, or lacking in compassion,” Mr Martin said in his homily on Saturday.

“Sometimes, as in the recent decision of the United States Supreme Court on Roe v Wade, there are hopeful and encouraging signs that the context is shifting and that the rebuilding of a culture of life is possible. ”

“We know, of course, that the right to life is not given to us by any constitution or by any law. All human beings have it ‘as of right’, whether we are wealthy or poor, healthy or sick, young or old, born or unborn.”

The primate referred to the Irish 2018 referendum which resulted in the repeal of the Eighth Amendment — which had placed a constitutional right to life on both the pregnant woman and the foetus. The subsequent the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Act 2018 came into force in 2019 and allows for terminations up to 12 weeks gestation and later in circumstances such as a risk to health or if there is a fatal foetal abnormality.

Mr Martin said the promises of help for women in crisis were made during the referendum campaign but “it seems that a mother in distress is often left feeling that her only option is to choose to end the life of her unborn baby girl or boy”.

He said there were many questions about the legislation introduced three years ago such as what options were offered to people during the three-day reflection period.

More to follow ...