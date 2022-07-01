Peak of latest Covid-19 wave ‘another week or two’ away, immunologist says

'We are probably about four weeks into our climb and we are nearly at the stage where it will start to plateau in the next week or two,' said immunologist Prof Christine Loscher of the latest Covid-19 wave

The current wave of Covid-19 infections should peak in the next week or two given the experience of Portugal and based on other key indicators, a leading immunologist has said.

Christine Loscher, professor of immunology at Dublin City University, said that Covid-19 hospitalisations and the positivity rate were still rising, indicating that the wave has yet to peak.

“We are probably about four weeks into our climb and we are nearly at the stage where it will start to plateau in the next week or two,” Prof Loscher told The Irish Times.

The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 rose by a further 14 in 24 hours to 812 on Friday, up from the 697 a week earlier and from 167 at the end of May, the most recent low.

The number of people in hospital intensive care units (ICU) with Covid-19 fell by one to 32. The number of ICU admissions with the virus has remained around the 30-mark over the past week.

The seven-day positivity rate - the number of people testing positive out of the overall number of official PCR tests carried out - has risen to 36 per cent, an increase from 27 per cent in mid-June. The positivity rate has more than doubled from 15.7 per cent in the past four weeks.

New subvariants of the Omicron strain, the BA4 and BA5 variants, are being blamed for this summer surge of infections as the virus causes disruption to health services and travel with the rising number of cases leading to hospital procedure cancellations and widespread sick leave.

Not logging tests

Prof Loscher estimated that the actual number of new infections was “probably well over 10,000″ given that people were not logging positive antigen test results at home.

She said the seven-day positivity rate peaked at more than 50 per cent during January’s wave so there was “still capacity” for that to increase further, though she pointed out that there was a “very small cohort of individuals” who were eligible to seek PCR testing.

“The symptoms are so mild that there’s probably a lot of people that have been exposed to Covid and maybe had it and just not realised because it has been particularly mild,” she said.

As a guide for the current Irish wave, she pointed to Portugal where the latest data suggests that the country’s wave, driven by the dominant BA5 variant, may have peaked. “They probably climbed for about five or six weeks before they started to plateau and they have now come down again. We are in a similar situation,” she said.

“We are very near the point where we are going to start to decline but we are not there yet.”

Prof Loscher said this was the second surge of infections, following a wave in March and April when people were not being given public health advice to wear masks to reduce the risk of infection.

“I am not advocating for mask mandates. I am advocating for good public communication about the things that we should be doing to lower risk,” she said. “We need to be creating a system where, when another sub variant comes along and we start to see a surge, that the public know how to respond to that.”

The HSE’s chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry said that people were being reinfected by the BA4 and BA5 subvariants with past infection providing no protection from new variants.

“It is a tough message to get across that people who got Delta last year have no protection,” Dr Henry told Newstalk.

He said that it was a concern that proportion of people over the age of 65 who had received their second booster vaccine against Covid-19 was “stubbornly stuck” at 51 per cent.

Of the 812 people in hospital, 300 people were unvaccinated which was “totally disproportionate” to the high percentage of the population who had been vaccinated, he said. “We want to break the chain of transmission. Hospitals are full of sick people. We need to get through to people who are not vaccinated.”