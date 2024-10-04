Two very different French wines under €15 well worth sampling

Haut-Poitou Sauvignon Blanc Les Cimes and Domaine La Sarabande Misterioso are both on offer from O'Briens

We go French this week with two wines from O’Briens.

Haut-Poitou is a large appellation surrounding the historic city of Poitiers. Red, white and rosé wines are produced but the region is famous for its fresh, crisp dry sauvignon blanc. The wine below is a perfect example.

The Misterioso, from the Languedoc region of France, is made by an Irish-Australian couple who produce a range of great wines in their small winery. A blend of grenache, mourvèdre and syrah, this will bring a welcome blast of summer warmth into your home on these colder evenings.

Haut-Poitou Sauvignon Blanc Les Cimes 2023

11% abv, €12.95, down from €16.95, O’Briens

Zippy fresh, crisp lemon zest with pineapple and kiwi fruits, finishing bone dry. Try it with grilled white fish or a bowl of mussels.

Domaine La Sarabande Misterioso 2020, Faugères

14.5% abv, €14.95, down from €16, O’Briens

A lovely big, ripe full-bodied wine oozing with dark fruits sprinkled with Mediterranean herbs. Perfect with a winter casserole or roast red meats.