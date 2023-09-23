Four supermarket red wines for under €15 worth seeking out

One of the downsides of living in a small country can be, at times, a lack of choice. We may have a greater selection of wines available than wine-producing countries such as France or Spain, which tend to stock their own wines exclusively, but we cannot match the range available in other European countries.

All of the foreign-owned multiples offer a much smaller range of wines here compared with their counterparts in Britain and elsewhere. This has been exacerbated by difficulties caused by Brexit and by the new laws on displaying alcohol. This includes Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and Marks & Spencer. We may also be suffering from our own lack of adventure, with more esoteric wines being delisted if they don’t sell.

Aldi and Lidl held portfolio tastings earlier this month. Both offered a solid range of inexpensive wines, with a few star buys. It is not often you find a Cru Bourgeois from the Médoc for less than €12 – most cost €20 or a lot more.

The Aldi version featured here offers excellent value for money and will appeal to Bordeaux drinkers. Not to be outdone, Lidl is offering four well-priced Bordeaux, including the two wines here. In addition, they have two Crus Bourgeois, the elegant mature Château Fonpiqueyre 2015, Cru Bourgeois, Médoc (€14.99) and the bigger, riper Château Moulin de Tafford 2019, Cru Bourgeois, Médoc (€11.99).

For those who like fuller-bodied wines, Lidl will have, from October 5th, an impressive, well-priced, concentrated, if rather over-ripe Amarone (€19.99), while Aldi has the full-bodied sweet Grande Alberone Primitivo Rosso for €10.99.

Specially Selected Costières de Nîmes 2022

14% abv, €9.99

A very gluggable, warming medium- to full-bodied red with sweet ripe red fruits and a nice spiciness. Drink with rich casseroles and bean stews. From Aldi

Château Les Trois Manoirs 2019

13%, €11.99

Light-to-medium-bodied with cool blackcurrant and blackberry fruits, a light leafiness and some gentle tannins on the finish. Perfect with roast red meats or roast red peppers. From Aldi

Château Grand Mazerolles 2020, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux

13.5%, €11.99

Nicely concentrated blackcurrants with well-integrated dry tannins on the finish. Try it with grilled lamb chops or roast mushrooms. From Lidl

Château Grand Mazerolles 2020

Château German 2018, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux

13.5%, €14.99

A mature Bordeaux with rounded soft red fruits and a touch of spice. This would be perfect with the Sunday roast or a rare steak. From Lidl