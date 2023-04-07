Two of Dunnes Stores best wines to watch for in new sale

The resh and crisp Botas de Barro Verdejo and the lifted violet aromas Santa Julia Reserva Malbec.

Dunnes Stores is running a 20 per cent off promotion on all wines until the May 1st. Today, two of their wines that are worth trying out.

The Verdejo grape has been grown in the Rueda region of Spain for centuries. It is currently enjoying a deserved revival of interest. The wines tend to be aromatic, fresh and lively, not unlike a Sauvignon Blanc.

Originally from southwest France, Malbec is the signature grape of Argentina where it is the most widely planted variety.

The wines are generally full-bodied, but when grown in high-altitude vineyards, they can also show a beguiling elegance.

READ MORE

Botas de Barro Verdejo 2021, Rueda, Spain

13%abv, €10.40

Fresh and crisp with zesty grapefruit and pear fruits finishing dry. An attractive aperitif or good with salads, and grilled fish.

Santa Julia Reserva Malbec 2021, Uco Valley, Argentina

14.5% abv, €11.17

Lifted violet aromas lead on to rich powerful plum fruits and vanilla spice. Enjoy it with grilled or roast red meats.