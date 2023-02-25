Invested in wine: the best bottles to buy and store, whether you plan to drink or sell

Would your child or godchild appreciate a present they will remember for the rest of their life? Maybe you should consider buying a case of wine that they can enjoy, or sell, once they reach adulthood. The recipient needs to be born in a good vintage and you need to buy the very best, most long-lived wines. The year 2019 was an excellent vintage in Bordeaux and port. Prices have already moved upwards – a case of Château Mouton-Rothschild will cost you more than €6,000, but there are other options.

Piemonte in Italy is noted for producing unique, world class, long-lived wines. The great names here are Barolo and Barbaresco, both made from nebbiolo, one of the world’s noble grape varieties. The wines are tannic and firm when young but the best develop into the most wonderful wines. Prices in Barolo and Barbaresco are rising, but it is still possible to buy the very best wines at relatively affordable prices – €75-€150 a bottle. It is worth paying extra for single vineyard wines.

[ New vintage: wines to watch out for in 2023 ]

I recently tasted a range of 2019 Baroli. It is an age-worthy vintage, with the best wines showing a beautiful purity of ripe fruit, good acidity and plenty of tannins. It is possible to buy pre-shipment from a few retailers. Searsons in Monkstown, Co Dublin, has an offer that includes some excellent producers. As well as the Cavallotto featured here, the Burlotto Acclivi (€85 per bottle) is excellent. The Searsons prices exclude duty and VAT, payable on arrival in Ireland.

Of course, if you don’t have a child or godchild to indulge, you could always buy a case to add to your own cellar.

Cavallotto

Cavallotto Tenuta Bricco Boschis, Barolo 2019

€70.83 excluding taxes

Huge concentration and real depth of ripe firm red fruits, good acidity, plenty of well-integrated tannins. Lovely balance. Excellent wine.

From Searsons, Monkstown

Barolo

Giacomo Fennochio Villero Barolo 2019

€90 including taxes

Wonderful elegant wine with ripe morello cherries; deceptively forward now but this has real structure and substance.

From Neighbourhood Wines

JOHN WILSON 2502 G D Vajra

GD Vajra di Vaira Aldo Vajra Bricco delle Viole, Barolo 2019

€110.99 per bottle including taxes

Delightful rose petal aromas, masses of elegant pure dark fruits and liquorice and brooding tannins on the finish.

From 64wine, Glasthule; Corkscrew D2; Baggot Street Wines

Vietti

Vietti Barolo Brunate 2019

€143 excluding taxes

Perfumed raspberry fruits and spice; excellent concentration of fruit coated in fine-grained tannins.

From morganswine.ie