John Wilson: These two wines are very good value at Tesco — as long as you have a Clubcard

Wines for the Weekend: Atmosphere Muscadet and Faustino Rivero Ulecia Rioja, which cost €9 each at Tesco with a Clubcard

As my colleague Conor Pope pointed out this week, you really need a Clubcard to avail of discounts at Tesco these days. I paid €24 for the two wines below. With a Clubcard the bill would have been €18. They’re well-known names that are both very good value at the reduced price. The Muscadet is 12 per cent alcohol, the Rioja 13.5 per cent; with party season coming, that makes them light enough to serve by themselves or with nibbles.

Atmosphere Muscadet 2020, €12 or, with Tesco Clubcard, €9

Light, easy pear fruits, with just enough acidity to refresh, and a dry finish. You could certainly drink it as an aperitif or party wine, but it would also go nicely with mussels, oysters or a herby pasta dish.

Rioja Joven 2019, Faustino Rivero Ulecia, €12 or, with Tesco Clubcard, €9

An unoaked Rioja with attractive supple, ripe red cherry fruits and a nicely rounded finish. Perfect solo or with chicken and pork dishes, or pasta with a light sauce.