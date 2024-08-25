Great restaurants around Ireland to try for a special occasion

Bramley

10 Main Street, Abbeyleix, Co Laois; 057-8757749, bramleyabbeyleix.com

Since Sam and Emily Moody opened Bramley last year, this elegant neighbourhood restaurant has continued to develop. Maybe it is Sam’s pedigree (ex-Ballyfin Demesne) or the beautifully refurbished dining area, or the careful use of local produce, but there is something magical and calming about Bramley. The more casual lunch menu or the Simple Supper on Wednesday and Thursday are superb value and dinner really kicks up a gear with a la carte and tasting menus. Joanne Cronin

Bramley in Abbeyleix, Co Laois

Dede at The Customs House

It has been more than four years since Ahmet Dede and Maria Archer teamed up to open Dede at The Customs House. Described as a Turk with a west Cork heart, Ahmet’s delectable fusion cuisine, which adeptly weaves beguiling Turkish flavours with the best of Irish produce, has garnered two Michelin stars. This year there is a new prep kitchen in the garden which will be used for cooking demonstrations, classes and private dining. Finish your night out with a pint around the corner overlooking the harbour. JC

Robbie and Sophie McCauley, Homestead Cottage, Doolin. Photograph: Brian Arthur

Homestead Cottage

Luogh North, Doolin, Co Clare; 065-6794133, homesteadcottagedoolin.com

It is not every day that a little traditional, stone-walled Irish cottage perched on the very west of Ireland is blessed with a Michelin star but when you taste the precise cooking of Robbie McCauley, with its use of local ingredients, you will understand why. He and his wife Sophie have transformed this former cafe into something that is both deeply rooted in the past and firmly modern. McCauley works closely with local producers as well as farmers to bring sustainable, traditional Burren outwintered beef to the table. JC

Olde Glen Bar & Restaurant

Glen Village, Carrigart, Co Donegal; 083-1585777, oldeglen.ie

It was a sad day for Dublin when chef Ciarán Sweeney left Forest & Marcy to return to his native Donegal but what unrestrained joy he has bought to this little Donegal village. The most traditional of old Irish pubs opens up into a bright space, where Sweeney uniquely defines modern Irish cooking with dishes that satisfy locals and tourists alike. Enjoy fermented potato bread or roast Mulroy Bay scallops followed by glazed wild Atlantic cod or market fish from Greencastle. JC

Meeran Manzoor, executive head chef at Rare in Kinsale. Photograph: Miki Barlok

Rare

The Blue Haven Hotel, 2-4 Pearse Street, Kinsale, Co Cork; 021-4772209, rare1784.ie

Over the past year or so the buzz about Rare has been steadily building, and it is justified. Chef Meeran Manzoor uses his Tamil Nadu heritage to skilfully elevate local produce with fragrant accents of the Indian subcontinent. The descriptions of the five and seven-course tasting menus might be minimal but the dishes, all served on local Kinsale Pottery delph, are most certainly not. Chicken chaat and fresh truffle or halibut with coconut anyone? JC

Elaine Fleming and Rob Krawczyk, owners of Restaurant Chestnut in Ballydehob. Photograph: Andy Gibson

Restaurant Chestnut

The Chestnut Tree, Staball Hill, Ballydehob, Co Cork; 028-25766. restaurantchestnutwestcork.ie

Rob Krawczyk brings serious but restrained skill to his €149 tasting menu, which is centred on seasonal produce from Lisheen Greens and locally landed fish. He also offers a shorter four-course tasting menu at 6pm for €70 while, if you are looking for something less formal, book a table in the casual dining space upstairs where tasty small plates range from €6-€20. Corinna Hardgrave

Beach House, Tramore, Co Waterford. Photograph: Patrick Browne

Beach House

Turkey Road, Tramore, Co Waterford; 051-338270, beachhousetramore.ie

Co-owner Jumoke Akintola is the creative mind behind the ever-changing seafood menus here that shine with bright simplicity and confidence. Located in a Victorian town house in Tramore, Beach House is open for lunch Thursday to Sundays and for dinner on Friday and Saturday evenings. Enjoy your meal surrounded by bottles from the well-chosen wine list, designed to accompany dishes such as Woodstown Bay oysters, Boatstrand lobster mayonnaise or sole with brown butter. Just ask for a recommendation. JC

Gregans Castle Hotel, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

The Dining Room at Gregans Castle

The elegant and cosily eclectic Gregan’s Castle has a new head chef in the form of Jonathan Farrell, formerly of Michelin-starred Bastible. An overnight stay is recommended to take full advantage of Farrell’s seasonal, deft dishes which draw from the castle’s new fruit and vegetable garden and on items skilfully foraged by Farrell himself, and accompanied by an excellent wine list. In coming months an outdoor dining area will be available in the garden, perfect for tranquil summer evenings in the Burren. JC