An airy concoction where flavour meets texture: Extra tall frittata

Everyone knows flavour is important, right? But what’s that secret sauce that turns eating into an unforgettable experience? It’s the secret sauce that nobody seems to talk about enough – it’s not flavour, it’s texture. When flavour meets textures like creamy, chewy, or crunchy, the eating experience evolves into something entirely new and utterly fantastic. Flavour is one thing, but texture is what really makes the experience complete.

Joshua Weissman. Photograph: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

A frittata is a perfect example of this. It’s also a very underrated easy, go-to dinner option. I mean, they can be whatever you want them to be. If you try this fluffy, aerated concoction, you’ll see how a little bit of extra egg and whisking goes a long way toward creating a much more exciting eating experience – added texture. They will transform this recipe from being a hockey puck of egg to a light-as-air egg custard that almost melts on your tongue.

A note when using cast iron, I highly recommend using a well-seasoned pan. If your cast iron isn’t well-seasoned, the frittata will stick to the pan. So don’t come cryin’ to me if that happens to you. Now please go out in the world and enjoy the bacon-y, cheesy frittata you deserve.

Joshua Weissman is a chef who entertains and instructs more than 20 million fans across his online platforms. His new book Texture Over Taste from DK Publishing is out now

