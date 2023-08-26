Three delicious recipes for mushroom lovers

Mushrooms are one of my favourite ingredients to cook with. I have always loved mushrooms, even as a child. I also know a lot of people who don’t eat mushrooms at all, with some of them putting the dislike down to their texture and appearance. When mushrooms come into season, I always have them on the menu in some form in my restaurant (currently we have a mushroom tartlet with truffle on the snacks).

Truffles are a different story altogether, renowned for their distinctive smell and melt in the mouth texture, and of course their eye watering prices. I love truffles, with my favourite being the white Alba variety, which has an aroma that is almost impossible to describe. I detest truffle oil though. This is an oil made with chemicals to replicate the truffle smell (popular in restaurants and I will never understand why).

Anyway, back to mushrooms. A well made wild mushroom risotto recipe is one of my favourite dishes of all time, and something that I am likely to order if I see it on a menu. My recipe is simple and quick, but if you wanted to make it extra earthy, you can make the vegetable stock from mushrooms. I did a stáge (work experience) at a three-star Michelin restaurant, and they used 10kg of button mushrooms twice a day to make their mushroom stock by very simply simmering the mushrooms in water. The crispy Cheddar gives some much needed texture to this dish, and will work with any cheese. Goat’s cheese is delicious with this risotto.

The portobello garlic Kievs are made for people who love a garlic mushroom, and you can add any herbs or spices that you like to the butter mixture. If you find them difficult to coat in the breadcrumbs, try freezing the mushrooms filled with the garlic butter beforehand.

READ MORE

King oyster mushrooms are meaty and delicious, with their texture resembling that of a well cooked scallop. The soy and bonito bring the umami to another level. You can get bonito vinegar in most Asian food shops, or you can make your own by steeping bonito flakes in soy sauce and rice wine vinegar, it’s not exactly the same but it is still very delicious. This dish works well as a side, or even on its own with some crusty bread for dipping, and a poached egg will bring it to another level.

Wild mushroom risotto with crispy Cheddar. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

Recipe: Wild mushroom risotto with crispy Cheddar

Portobello mushroom Kievs with tarragon aioli. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

Recipe: Portobello mushroom Kievs with tarragon aioli

Pan fried king oyster mushrooms with soy, bonito vinegar and chilli. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

Recipe: Pan fried king oyster mushrooms with soy, bonito vinegar and chilli