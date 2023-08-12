Three quick, tasty and nutritious meals that still feel like a treat

A few years ago, I started each morning with a glass of ice cold celery juice that I blended fresh. It tasted awful, but I was sure that I felt better for it. After a couple of months though, even the smell of celery made me feel a little nauseous.

Like myself in my celery drinking days, some people think that healthy food needs to be bland and full of vegetables with little else. I know more than a few people who live on plain chicken and pasta, or steamed fish and broccoli, to maintain a healthy weight. I’m all about flavour though, and a plain food diet is not something that I could stick to.

Having studied nutrition as part of my college curriculum, and also having a repertoire of quick, tasty and low-fat recipes at my disposal, I moved towards eating the foods that I enjoy, but in a healthier way. Of course I love eating out and always have some treats, but when I’m cooking for myself, I always aim to eat healthily and within my recommended calories.

This sweet chilli fried chicken recipe is perfect for lunch or dinner, and also appeals to kids. It’s tasty, crispy and healthier than a takeaway version. The recipe will also work well with fish or other meats.

The baked salmon bowl was made famous on TikTok by Emily Mariko, and it’s one of my favourite dishes to make for lunch, or even as a light dinner. I love to top it with teriyaki and pickled cucumber, giving it a light and zingy crunch.

Lasagne is one of my all-time favourite dishes; decadent, meaty and crunchy all in one. But if I’m trying to be a little healthier, I’ll make a vegetarian moussaka, replacing the minced beef with mushrooms and spinach. It’s still a little bit decadent, but lower in calories and higher in fibre.

Crispy fried sweet chilli chicken

Baked salmon bowl with teriyaki, pickled cucumber and nori

Vegetarian moussaka

