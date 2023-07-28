Takeaway review: Smoky, tasty barbecue food in a wonderful lunchtime spot

South African Braai      Address : Spencer Dock Market, Spencer Dock, North Wall Quay, Dublin 1 Telephone : 083 0048038 Cuisine : South African Website : https://www.instagram.com/southafricanbraai/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Wiseman Mangaliso, a South African who has been living in Ireland and working in hospitality for the past 20 years, teamed up with Eimear Simms last year to open Ireland’s first South African food truck and start trading at the Spencer Dock and UCD food markets. Everything is cooked on-site in the bright yellow truck, which is painted with Nelson Mandela’s face and adorned with South African flag bunting. Mangaliso starts by firing up the Smokin Soul smoker with coals, and, when they’re hot enough, cherrywood is added. This is what brings the flavour.

The chicken legs, which are continuously basted, are smoked for close to two hours, and the boerewors, traditional South African sausage, are smoked on another rack for 40 minutes. The Uncle Bok boerewors, produced by a South African family in Longford, are made from Irish beef using their grandmother’s recipe. There is a limited menu, featuring the boerewors and the chicken, and a vegetarian option of Cape Malay curry. A selection of South African drinks is also available.

The Spencer Dock market, in the square beside the Spencer Dock Luas Station, has comfortable picnic tables and plenty of room on the grass.

What did we order?

A boerewors roll and cherry smoked chicken.

How was the service?

Friendly and chatty. We ordered at the truck and waited for our food to be ready.

Was the food nice?

The food tastes every bit as good as the incredible aromas from the food truck suggest. The meaty boerewors is dressed in smoor relish, a tomato, pepper and onion sauce, and loaded with sweet tasting onions, sitting in a white roll. The peri peri chips underneath are hot and crispy. The chicken leg, which is glazed dark brown, is juicy and smoky. It also comes with chips and chakalaka, a mix of grated carrots, mixed peppers and runner beans in a tomato sauce infused with garam masala.

What about the packaging?

The packaging is fully compostable and there is a composting bin on-site.

What did it cost?

€21 for lunch for two people – boerewors roll, €11 and cherry-smoked chicken, €10.

Where does it deliver?

There is no delivery, ordering from the food truck only. Open Wednesday at Spencer Dock Market, 11am-2pm, and Thursday at UCD, 11am-2.30pm.

Would I order it again?

Definitely, this is very tasty barbecue and the venue at Spencer Dock makes a wonderful lunchtime spot.