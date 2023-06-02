Takeaway review: this seaside food truck has some of the best lobster rolls around

Little Catch      Address : The back strand car park, Tramore, Co Waterford Telephone : N/A Cuisine : Fish Website : https://www.instagram.com/littlecatchseafood/ Cost : €€

What’s on offer?

Tramore native Denise Darrer started her career as a chef in Johnnie Fox’s pub in 2011 and moved back to her hometown in 2016, where she worked in local restaurants. In 2021 she struck out on her own, first with a gazebo serving fish and seafood at food fairs and more recently with a food truck with a rotating menu. The Copper Coast lobster and crayfish roll is always on. Other dishes include prawn bao buns, seafood chowder, smoked haddock arancini balls, Cajun salmon burrito bowls, sole sandwiches and curried tempura pollock. Local suppliers are used for the seafood and include Copper Coast shellfish, Pat Hartley seafoods and Billy Burke seafood.

What did we order?

There were three options available, so we went for them all: the lobster and crayfish roll; the prawn bao buns; and the smoked haddock arancini balls.

How was the service?

Chatty and very helpful. You order at the hatch and wait as your food is prepped to order.

Was the food nice?

Yes. The lobster rolls are well-filled and contain a 65/35 per cent mix of lobster and crayfish, bringing a bit of a sea and freshwater mix, dressed in a creamy lemon and herb mayo. The rolls are not the classic flat-sided Maine hot dog buns, but the brioche bun is a good alternative. Then we had large Argentinian prawns in crispy batter in three steamed bao buns, with a nice kick from the kimchi and pink pickled onions. Undyed smoked haddock is mixed in with rice to make the arancini balls with a roasted tomato sauce dip. There are three of them, and generously sized, so more filling than you’d expect.

What about the packaging?

All packaging is 100 per cent compostable. They are happy for you to return it to them for composting if you don’t have a composting facility.

What did it cost?

€39 for lunch for three people – lobster and crayfish roll, €16; prawn bao buns, €13; and smoked haddock arancini, €10.

Where does it deliver?

No delivery, ordering is at the truck only. Open Saturday and Sunday, noon-4 pm at the back strand carpark in Tramore. Seasonal opening; check their Instagram.

Would I order it again?

Most definitely. This is reasonably priced, very tasty seafood and I love that the packaging is compostable.