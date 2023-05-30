Crisp fried onions so good you’ll want to eat them straight from the bag

These crispy onions are a great addition to a home made burger and they are also a good way to bring tasty crunch to a salad, sandwich or wrap

What is it? Crispy Onit! Onions (€2.39, 95g).

What’s good about it? These crisp fried onion strips are like a ready to use version of tobacco onions, those delicious deep-fried tangles of thinly sliced onion, beloved of steakhouses. Bigger and juicier that the Kühne crispy fried onions you’ll find in tubs on supermarket shelves, they come in original and flame grilled flavours, in resealable pouches.

Who makes it? They are made on site at the Miller family farm near Limavady, the largest producer and packer of onions in Northern Ireland.

How do I use it? A great addition to a home made burger and they are also a good way to bring tasty crunch to a salad, sandwich or wrap. I like to use them to top a bowl of dahl to bring some texture, along with a spoon of natural yoghurt and coriander leaves. They can be reheated in a 180 degree oven for 90 seconds and then let sit for three minutes to get even crispier. Also good eaten straight from the bag.

Where can I buy it? They are one of 24 products that are Grown With Aldi 2023 finalists. They are all on sale in 157 branches of the supermarket for a two-week period.

Anything else? They are preservative free and have a long shelf life, with the current batch good until November. I doubt they’ll last that long in my house though. The original flavour is vegan, the flame grilled is not.

