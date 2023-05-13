Three retro recipes that are sure to conjure happy memories

Many retro classic dishes have been around for generations and have a nostalgic appeal. They bring back memories of childhood, family gatherings and happy times. People enjoy the comfort and familiarity of these foods, and they are often passed down through families as cherished recipes.

Retro classic foods are often simple, with just a few ingredients and basic cooking methods. This makes them easy to prepare and accessible to everyone, regardless of their culinary skills or equipment.

As many of these recipes predate modern processing methods, most are made with high-quality, natural ingredients. They are often home-made or made from scratch, which means that they are free from preservatives, additives and other artificial ingredients. This is especially appealing to people who are concerned about their health and wellbeing, and who want to know what they are eating.

Although retro classic foods are steeped in tradition, they are also open to interpretation and innovation. Chefs and food enthusiasts often put their own spin on classic recipes, incorporating new ingredients or cooking techniques to create modern versions of old favourites.

These recipes are my interpretations of a few retro classics. The prawn cocktail is a staple of weddings and old-school pubs. I always prefer the flavour of grilled prawns, so this simple recipe is a new take on an old favourite.

Devilled eggs are another of my favourite retro dishes. I love eggs and sometimes just boil them and eat them on toast. Devilled eggs are great as a party food, and this recipe is elevated by the salty and delicate Goatsbridge Trout caviar. They also work great as a pre-dinner snack with a glass of Champagne.

The bananas Foster is a classic for good reason. Sweet, caramelised bananas with rum and ice cream are ignited in a theatrical blaze at the table. The trick is to heat the alcohol first before lighting and then pour it straight on. Just don’t forget to have your camera ready.

Marinated grilled prawns with Marie Rose sauce, pickled courgette and Baby Gem lettuce. Photograph: Harry Weir

Recipe: Marinated grilled prawns with Marie Rose sauce, pickled courgette and Baby Gem lettuce

Devilled eggs with romesco sauce and trout caviar with chives. Photograph: Harry Weir

Recipe: Devilled eggs with romesco sauce and trout caviar with chives

Flambeed bananas with cinnamon, rum, and vanilla ice cream. Photograph: Harry Weir Photography

Recipe: Flambéed bananas with cinnamon, rum and ice cream