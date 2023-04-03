This lamb and orzo traybake is full of Greek flavours, a perfect spring dinner

I love cooking with lamb at this time of year, particularly with plenty of garlic and rosemary. It’s such a nostalgic combination, evocative of big family feasts and trays of roasted potatoes, gravy simmering and buttery carrots being tumbled into serving bowls. When I’m not cooking lamb with all the traditional Easter trimmings, I like to look at Greek flavours and this lamb and orzo traybake is a real winner.

Cook the meatballs in the tray then set them aside and add the remaining ingredients. It can all be cooked in the oven and served from the same dish. I sometimes double the recipe and serve this with a big green salad and warm pitta breads, a bowl of creamy dill flecked tzatziki and glossy plump kalamata olives. I like to use grated courgette in this sometimes, but sweet potato works really well too.

Cinnamon is fantastic in so many savoury dishes, particularly where lamb is involved, or in Greek dishes such as beef stifado. It has so many benefits and is one of the spices that I always try to buy organic. Check the label and make sure it’s Ceylon cinnamon, also known as true cinnamon and not the cheaper, less potent cassia cinnamon. Ceylon cinnamon has a sweeter, more delicate flavour and less is needed. It gives that subtle warmth and background spice. I add it to pancake and waffle batter in place of sugar and it gives a gentle sweetness.

Recipe: Lamb and orzo traybake

Lilly’s kitchen tips: