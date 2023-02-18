Three easy and fast meals: a vegetable curry, egg-fried rice and an eight-minute ramen

People often ask me what I eat when I’m not in work, and are usually surprised when I tell them that I like to make quick, tasty meals rather than extravagant, complicated ones.

I’ve worked in kitchens since I was 17, and have seen all types of staff food, some incredible and some not so much. One time a chef friend of mine spent a considerable amount of time making and proving pizza dough, and after rolling it out, he asked another chef to finish them as he didn’t have time. The other chef used ketchup as the base sauce and completely ruined them. The one thing in common for most staff meals is that they have to be quick to make.

I don’t really eat much during the day when I’m working. I prefer smaller meals if I’m working, and will often just eat after work when I get home. My go-to after work meal is noodles. They are quick and easy, and with the addition of a few ingredients can be quite filling.

These recipes are simple and quick to make. The kimchi will last a few months in the fridge and tastes better the longer it ferments. The chilli oil will also last a long time in the fridge, and if you don’t feel like making it, you can use the Irish brand White Mausu peanut rãyu instead; it is one of my favourite condiments.

READ MORE

Recipe: Eight-minute ramen with miso, soft boiled egg and peanut chilli sauce

Recipe: Quick and easy vegetable curry

Recipe: Kimchi fried rice with egg and bacon